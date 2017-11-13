3-D Holograms Of “Holocaust Survivors” Now A Reality

THE REALIST REPORT – The fake “Holocaust” narrative is, in my opinion, the linchpin of the entire New World Order agenda. The foundational narrative of our recent collective history – the past 100 years or so – is largely centered around WWII and the so called “Holocaust”. The “Holocaust,” and those purportedly responsible for it, are represented as the epitome of evil.

The “Holocaust” was, so the story goes, the end result of centuries of “racism,” “White supremacy,” “intolerance,” and “bigotry,” ideas and concepts Adolf Hitler and “the Nazis” sanctioned and promoted via the German government after coming to power.

The “Holocaust” narrative, and the official narrative of WWII generally, is one big lie – an inversion of reality in fact, as readers of this website and listeners to The Realist Report podcast are fully aware of.

The fake “Holocaust” narrative is sustained and reinforced through insidious and exploitative propaganda designed to psychological and emotionally exploit the masses, especially young, vulnerable children. This is accomplished largely through (((Hollywood))) produced films depicting the alleged “Holocaust”, traumatizing photographs purportedly “proving” the “Holocaust” (virtually all of which are either misleading, presented out of context or entirely faked), and – perhaps most importantly – personal testimony of “Holocaust survivors”.

As more and more “Holocaust survivors” pass away, the Jews and their allies have become increasingly concerned that younger generations will not be exposed to “the horrors” of the “Holocaust”. Also, they will not “learn the lessons” of the “Holocaust” – the tyrannically enforced imperative of “diversity” and “multiculturalism”, White guilt and shame, massive Third World immigration to the West, an end to “racism” and “intolerance”, etc. – unless “survivors” are there to perpetuate their fake narrative.

Welp, they’ve been claiming they were going to “preserve ‘Holocaust’ survivors’ legacy” by using interactive 3-D holograms in order to brainwash the younger generations into accepting the fake “Holocaust” narrative of WWII since at least 2013. Now, it’s a reality.

Seated onstage at a museum near Chicago, Adina Sella talks about her life as a Holocaust survivor. A group of young school kids is entranced — all the more so because Sella is not actually there. Her likeness is being beamed in the form of an interactive and moving hologram , part of a first-of-its-kind exhibition debuting this weekend at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, which aims to preserve accounts of a fast-disappearing generation. “She has their undivided attention,” teacher Samantha O’Neill of Chicago’s Northside Catholic Academy said. “It really does look like she is sitting on the stage in front of you.” The exhibit uses voice-recognition technology and machine learning to let visitors ask questions about survivors’ World War II ordeals and hear answers that grow more relevant with time, as the technology learns . […] “It prepares us for the day when our survivors will not be here,” the museum’s chief executive Susan Abrams said. The Nazis murdered some six million Jews , and millions of other people, in the Holocaust. As survivors age, organizations are grappling with the dilemma of how to preserve their stories. […]

Unsurprisingly, the museum plans to “eventually license the hologram project to other institutions,” The Times of Israel reports, and the museum’s director aims to have his institution’s prized exhibit “experienced globally.”

How effective this exploitative, yet truly childish and ridiculous, propaganda will be on the younger generations will be interesting to follow.