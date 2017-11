Europe: Totalitarianism now on its doorstep

ED-NOTE – ‘French’ President and Rothschild banker, Emmanuel Macron had been calling for a united ‘EU Treasury’ long before he was put in charge of finishing off the destruction of France. And long before he was put in the spotlight, Germany was the loudest voice pushing for it.

This United Treasury is one of the many reason for the Brexit which, as I have argued, had nothing to do with the will of the British people or immigration, but everything to do with the City Of London. The City already owns most of Western European stock exchanges, the Frankfurt Börse included, and so it is more than likely that the City will be the real CEO of this united Treasury.

The destruction of Europe – Rome seems to be going according to plan and if there are still some who are fooled by the so-called independentist movements such as Catalonia or Scotland, if there are still some who think that they are meant to liberate these regions from the EU, they should think again.

“Divide the world into regional groups as a transitional stage to world government. Populations will more readily abandon their national loyalty to a vague regional loyalty than they will for a world authority. Later the regions can be brought together all the way into a single world dictatorship.”

This quote is attributed to Stalin. I personally doubt it as Stalin was a staunch Russian Nationalist and not a White Internationalist like Bronstein-Trotsky. In any case, w hoever made that statement was 'prophetic' because this is exactly what we are seeing taking place in Europe. Europe has already been 'Sykes-Picoted' into 'Euro-regions'; it is only a matter of time before our nation states completely disappear. And no, it is not DEM MOOOOZLEMS.