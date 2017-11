POLAND – Poles Celebrate Independence Day By Chanting “Jews Out Of Poland”

DAILY MAIL – This Saturday, 60,000 hard-right nationalists took to the streets of Warsaw to affirm their commitment to a “white Europe,” “clean blood,” and to “Get Jews out of power.” Some held banners reading “We Want God” – a quote from an old Polish religious song that U.S. president Donald Trump invoked during his visit to Poland this past July. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

