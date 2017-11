UK – King Charles And The Jewish Lobby

BY GILAD ATZMON – Yesterday the impossible happened — the ‘non existent’ Jewish Lobby attacked Prince Charles for mentioning the ‘Jewish Lobby.’ Amid the ongoing outburst of Jewish paranoia, Prince Charles has come under fire after the exposure of a private letter he penned in1986 in which he blamed the “influx of foreign Jews” for causing unrest in the Middle East and called on the US to “take on the Jewish lobby.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

