Historic US bill would outlaw Israel aid used to abuse children

The bill requires the Secretary of State to annually certify that no US funds allocated to Israel will have been used to "support military detention, interrogation, abuse, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children." The legislation would block funds used by Israel to inflict "torture or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment," "physical violence, including restraint in stress positions," "hooding, sensory deprivation, death threats or other forms of psychological abuse.

