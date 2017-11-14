Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson publicly breaks with Stephen Bannon

ed note–Adelson–like many of his associates–are not ‘buying it’, meaning Bannon’s recent speech at the ZOA where he declared himself a ‘proud Christian Zionist’. They know a schmoozer when they see one and despite whatever noises Bannon may make favorable to Israel–genuine or not–they also know that Trump is serious about getting a muzzle around the snout of the mad dog in the Levant and it is for this reason that they will never throw their support behind Trump, whatever noises they may make about him, genuine or not.

JTA

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate, will not back Stephen Bannon’s planned challenges to establishment Republican senators.

“The Adelsons will not be supporting Steve Bannon’s efforts,” Andy Abboud, an Adelson spokesman told Politico on Monday, referring to Adelson and his wife, Miriam. “They are supporting Mitch McConnell,” the Kentucky senator who is the Senate majority leader, “100 percent. For anyone to infer anything otherwise is wrong.”

About a month ago, Adelson met with Bannon in Washington, D.C.

Bannon, President Donald Trump’s strategic adviser from January to August, had praised Adelson lavishly at a gala dinner Sunday organized by the Zionist Organization of America, one of an array of right-wing pro-Israel groups heavily backed by Adelson. Adelson was not present at the dinner.

Bannon has since returned to his old job, helming Breitbart News.

He is still close to the president and has vowed to mount primary challenges to all but one incumbent Republican in the 2018 midterm elections, as well as to establishment picks in the 25 races where Republicans will challenge Democrats. Eight Republicans are up for reelection. Bannon’s exception among the incumbents is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

The announcement comes as Roy Moore, the Republican nominee in a special election next month for Alabama’s Senate seat, is engulfed in allegations he sexually assaulted teenagers nearly 40 years ago when he was in his 30s. Bannon had backed Moore against McConnell’s pick, Sen. Luther Strange.

Jewish leaders whom Adelson is close to last month excoriated McConnell when his former aides mounted a campaign against Bannon, alleging that he was an anti-Semite and a bigot.