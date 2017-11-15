Change in medical Marijuana laws could make I$rael a global superpower

ed note–none should be surprised to see why/how America’s marijuana laws are being changed, and most importantly–who stands to benefit from it all. There is a certain ‘pedigree’ of people whose thousands years old plans of total global subjewgation can only succeed if they maintain total control of the mental functions/faculties of their would-be subjects, and drugs is an obvious way of achieving this. Keep in mind that besides pioneering the bootlegging of whiskey into America during prohibition, that the other modes of mind control/behavior modification–including mass media–are also firmly in the grips of this same pedigree of people and why it should be understood that as mush as marijuana as a drug prevents its consumers from thinking rationally, the other drug that few people appreciate for its mind-destroying capabilities is the media.