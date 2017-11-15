Genocide in the Torah and in Judaism
The existential threat of Amalek
ed note–please read through this carefully. Essays such as this are glaring warnings about the danger that every single human being on the planet faces at this very moment as a result of a statistically-insignificant number of should-be mental patients who possess near-total control over the world’s economy, culture, politics, etc, to say nothing of the loaded gun they hold to the head of humanity with their several hundred nuclear weapons.
Now, please take into account the obvious, just based upon the title–As we have pointed out hear ad nauseum over the course of many years, it is indeed the Torah that is the source of the problem, not the Talmud. Yes, the Talmud is indeed an ugly, hateful book, but it is only a ‘new and improved’ version of its predecessor, the Torah, which can be best described as the original and ultimate ‘book of hate’ and the recipe book that the addicts of cult Judaism use in conjuring up all the poisons and pointed objects that they use against us.
Next, keep something in mind–The definition of ‘Amalek’ (the people described in the Torah who harassed the Israelites as they were high-tailing it out of Egypt with all the gold and silver they looted from their Egyptian neighbors) is not a people of simply the past living in the sands of the Middle East. Over the millenia, Judaic religious authorities have expanded that definition to mean ALL GENTILES whom the Jews do not like, whether it is the Romans, the Greeks, the Persians, the Arabs, the Christians, Muslims, Europeans, etc, which the followers of Judaism understand that for their own survival must be exterminated.
Now, some of them such as the Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians, Libyans, Yemenis, etc, are subjected to the sword of military actions, as we have all seen now over the course of the last century.
Others however, and particularly those within the Christian West, are subjected to gentile-cide through the slow-acting but nevertheless deadly poison of Judaic control of money, media, politics, culture, academia, etc, so that the various peoples and cultures making up Christendom die a slow, rotting death, as clearly we are witnessing today.
Now, our esteemed Hebraic author goes to great lengths in trying to explain away the very clear commandments in the Torah for the extermination of Amalek and its obvious manifestation (s) on display in the real word of today by saying that it COULD be interpreted in a ‘symbolic’ way, that Amalek is to be ‘converted’ so that they do not pose any threat to the Jews.
We can see this is obviously the case today in the West that has had its Gentile, western and Christian culture replaced with a Judaic one through the process of what we call Seinfeldization obviously facilitated by Jollywood.
Nevertheless, we can all just imagine what the narrative would be if there were similar passages found within the Qu’ran commanding the followers of Islam to go and slay a specific group of people, as much in the present and future as well as in the past. We would never hear the end of it, and it would be propped up as ‘exhibit A’ in condemning Islam and consigning it to immediate death as being a clear and undeniable threat to human existence.
And yet, these passages found within Torah Judaism have been with us now for THOUSANDS OF YEARS and their manifestation on the world stage today is as clear and impossible to avoid noting as the annihilation of millions of people in places such as Iraq, Libya, Syria, etc, and yet, Gentiles–like the stupid cattle they are described as being within the protocols of Judaism–refuse to recognize the danger they are all in and why this problem must be dealt with rationally–NOW–lest, in using the same words Jesus Christ Himself used in describing this future period in human history where Judaism functions as the dominant paradigm and operating system in human affairs, ‘no flesh survive’.
myjewishlearning.com
In 2006 Conservative Rabbi Jack Reimer, Bill Clinton’s rabbinic counsel during his presidency, created a stir when he associated Islamic fundamentalism with the biblical nation of Amalek.
“I am becoming convinced that Islamic Fundamentalism, or, as some people prefer to call it, ‘Islamo-fascism,’ is the most dangerous force that we have ever faced and that it is worthy of the name: Amalek. We must recognize who Amalek is in our generation, and we must prepare to fight it in every way we can. And may God help us in this task.”
Who is Amalek?
According to the book of Exodus, Amalek is the nation that attacked the weakest among the Israelites as they fled from Egypt. This transgression was not to go unpunished. The Torah has a harsh prescription for Amalek: annihilation.
“It shall be that when Hashem, your God, gives you rest from all your enemies all around, in the Land that Hashem, your God, gives you as an inheritance to possess it, you shall blot out the memory of Amalek from under the heaven. Do not forget it!” (Deuteronomy 25: 19; also see Exodus 17:14 and Numbers 24:20)
Blotting out the memory of Amalek was no mere psychological activity. The Israelites were expected to kill every Amalekite–man, woman, and child. But was this just a theoretical imperative or was it meant to be carried out?
The book of Samuel implies that it required actual fulfillment: “Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox, and sheep, camel and ass,”(Samuel I, 15:3). King Saul struck down Amalek as he was commanded but he then took mercy upon King Agag and upon some of the Amalekite animals. God and the prophet Samuel harshly criticized Saul for not fulfilling God’s word.
The point, of course, is that an invocation of Amalek is serious business. Rabbi Reimer wasn’t issuing a literal call to arms, but by associating “Islamo-Fascists” with Amalek, Rabbi Reimer was referencing the Jewish tradition’s genocidal instincts. Jewish authorities have struggled with this commandment for centuries, but the issue is perhaps even more urgent now.
For the last 2,000 years the Jewish people have lacked political sovereignty. With the return to the land of Israel, however, this is no longer the case. Invoking Amalek during the centuries of military impotency was one thing. Today, when there is a Jewish state with an army–and armed citizenry–it is quite another.
A Complicated History
The exegetical history of the commandment to destroy Amalek is complicated. The Talmud argues that the attacks and exiles of Sancherib, the king of Assyria and destroyer of Samaria, “mixed up the nations” over 2,500 years ago and thus all identity of the biblical nations has been lost (Berakhot 28a). This implies that all commands of exterminating nations were dismissed and that it is not appropriate to label any contemporary peoples as descendants of Amalek.
However, the Sefer HaHinnuch, a 13th century Spanish work, claims that the commandment still exists, demanding that every individual Jew kill every individual Amalekite man, woman, and child (mitzvah 604). Maimonides, on the other hand, argues that the command applies not to every individual, but to the Jewish nation as a whole (Hilkhot Melakhim 6).
Yet Maimonides also stated that the Jewish nation could accept converts from any nation in the world, including Amalek (Hilkhot Issurei Bia 12:17).
Most significantly, Maimonides contends that the Jewish nation can never launch a war with any nation (uniquely including Amalek and the seven Canaanite nations together) without first offering “a call to peace,”(keri’a l’shalom). If in this call to peace, the seven Noahide laws are accepted and peace is made, then no war is required (Hilkhot Melachim 6:1).
In the Guide for the Perplexed, Maimonides explains further that the command to wipe out Amalek isn’t based on hatred, but on removing Amalek-like behavior from the world (3:41). For Maimonides, then, the commandment is not necessarily fulfilled through killing; it can be fulfilled through moral influence and education.
Deuteronomy 20 distinguishes between the obligatory war of conquest against the seven nations of Canaan and other wars. However, according to Maimonides and Nahmanides, the obligation to offer a call for peace is applied to both. Nahmanides, in quoting a midrash, also claims that there is an obligation of a Jewish army, laying siege upon a town, to provide an open direction to escape for those of the enemy who do not wish to fight (Sefer Hamitzvot 5).
Some legal authorities were more eager to remove the command entirely from being applicable in our era. For example, in the 19th century, Rabbi Abraham Sachatchover argued: “If they repent from their ways and accept the Noahide commandments, and they no longer continue in the path of their forefathers, they are no longer held responsible for the sins of their forefathers.” (Avnei Neizer Orat Hayiim 2:508)
The Sachatchover Rebbe, like Maimonides, suggests that Amalek is a way of being, not a genetic trait. Shouldn’t it be justified, then, for us to label contemporary enemies of the Jewish people Amalek? It appears, however, according to these interpretations, that the intention of the enemy must be first and foremost to destroy the Jewish people.
In addition to the rational legalists, the mystical thinkers in the Jewish tradition have also provided useful reinterpretations. Professor Avi Sagi demonstrated the claim of many Hasidic sources that the battle against Amalek was only intended to be a spiritual war.
Invoking Amalek
Even if most people would not invoke the commandment to destroy Amalek today, there are certainly those, like Rabbi Riemer, who have ventured to do so. And there has been no dearth of similar, violent invocations in reference to the Palestinians, as well. For example, Benzi Lieberman, the chairman of the Council of Settlements said in no uncertain terms: “The Palestinians are Amalek! We will destroy them. We won’t kill them all. But we will destroy their ability to think as a nation. We will destroy Palestinian nationalism.”
The general consensus among today’s Jewish community seems to be that our energies can and must be used to stop the perpetuation of genocidal activity occurring throughout the world, to become agents for peace, and to dismiss any contemporary comparisons to the biblical paradigm. But clearly there are difficult texts and teaching that remain in our tradition that must be remembered and reckoned with.
#1 by Jesus Disciple on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
You “Mark Glen’ .. there are not enough words to express how utterly evil and past 100% self deluded/self-deceived you are that you were sent by the real Jesus. You warp and twist and misrepresent and abominably insult God/Jesus and His Scriptures so insanely to your own destruction (2Peter3:15-16), that you really are truly 100%+ so diabolically vainly blind to your own act of pouring jet fuel on the pyre daily that you have set up for yourself. You are truly abominable with how you just utterly lie to your subscribers FOR YEARS about the proper contextual comprehension of the Old Testament and the New Testament (which of course non-born again believers mishandle to their own demise) and thus you are truly the steadfast fool who at death according to the REAL Jesus (God), shall find himself in the lake of fire for eternity, for not just primarily blaspheming the very God/Jesus you claim in your lunacy to be sent by indirectly, but by how you have such brazen unbelievable audacity to claim that the Qur’an has NO command to slay the infidels (non Islamists), when THERE ARE 130+ PLUS VERSES IN THE QUR’AN CALLING FOR IT ADMITTED BY THE TOP IMAMS IN ISLAMIC NATIONS and a history drenched in blood to prove it from the Hindu’s to the Buddhists to the Sikh’s and on and on… The Qur’an even TAKES from “JUDAISM”;
“We have already seen substantial evidence that any notion of Pharisaism (or later rabbinic Judaism) as the true and direct descendants of the Old Testament is contradicted by the most fundamental assumptions of one Mishnah-tractate after another. These stand wholly separate from the Priestly Code… and generally contradict it!” –Jacob Neusner A History of the Mishnaic Law of Purities (Brill Academic, 1974), p. 7. – ISBN-10: 9004038973
The Universal Jewish Encyclopedia confirms that Judaism is based on the teachings of the Pharisees and not upon the Law of Moses: “The Jewish religion as it is today traces its descent, without a break, through all the centuries, from the Pharisees. Their leading ideas and methods found expression in a literature of enormous extent, of which a very great deal is still in existence. The Talmud is the largest and most important single member of that literature.” – Vol. VIII, p. 474 (1942).
…and you never seem to ADMIT THAT ONE of course, because it obviously DESTROYS so MANY articles you authored which proves if you were REALLY about “TRUTH” which comes from God/Jesus Himself, you would have recanted and accepted you are irrevocably wrong, and repented of it, but you don’t, the absolute evidence of a true wilfully ignorant/proud vain son of the Devil Himself. … but hey, “Mark Glen”, sure seems like a pseudonym for an Islamist pretending to be american or even a wanna-be physical Israelite purposely playing the role of ‘anti-Israeli’… you WILL burn white hot for you have already blasphemed the Holy Spirit which is the unforgivable sin, and it’s all your fault, no one else’s.
ed note–as a general rule, whenever ‘Jesus Disciple’ pops up in the comments section his mad rantings are summarily deleted, since experience hath shown that unstable types such as this feed off of the reactions which they cause in others.
As a dedicated public servant however, I posted this to underscore the extent of the problem we all face.
It is not just the Jews and the mental illness (s) with which they themselves are afflicted and suffer that is the totality of the problem (s) we all face, but as well, those ‘non’ Jews claiming to be Christian (and sadly, in some cases even, Muslim as well) who are unable/unwilling to come to rational grips with the inherent evil contained with Judaism going ALL THE WAY BACK to the very seed which rooted itself in mankind’s affairs thousands of years ago.
In this case, as I pointed out in the ed notes section, it is a rabbi who is discussing Amalek and genocide in the Torah. Those were not/are not MY words, but his, in other words, it comes from the HIGHEST authority and–borrowing an old and often used phrase–right from the horse’s mouth.
And yet, despite this, our deranged and deluded ‘Jesus Disciple’, unable to utilize the (presumably) rational brain with which he was born, comes up with THIS. And as much as some will tsk, tsk, tsk all of this while imagining some ‘distance’ that exists between them and ‘JD’, the fact of the matter is this–ANYONE, of whatever stripe–Christian Zionist, Christian Identity, Protestant, Catholic, (traditional or otherwise) Orthodox, Muslim–WHATTHEFREAKEVER–who entertains for a microsecond that somehow the Torah, Old Testament, etc, and its exhortations to murder entire swaths of people based upon what one guy claims were voices in his head from GAAAAWD commanding such, is somehow ‘holy’ and representative of the will of the creator is part of the problem and not part of the solution.
As Jesus Himself said on numerous occasions, you cannot serve 2 masters.
#2 by Gwaredd Thomas on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
But…
The Kingdom of the Antichrist, Hippolytus says, is a Jewish operation. Just as the Antichrist will bear “many apparent similarities to the true Christ,” so too “the Jewish people over whom Antichrist will rule bear many apparent similarities to the people of God.” The Antichrist will first gather the scattered Jewish people into Jerusalem, where they will reconstruct the temple. The Antichrist, according to Hippolytus, “will resurrect the kingdom of the Jews.” The Antichrist thus will be the culmination of Messianic politics. He will re-establish the superseded ethnic Israel as heaven on earth, but that heaven will be a hell for Christians. The Antichrist “will kill kings in battle” and be “a harsh ruler. He will bring tribulation and persecution against his enemies,” namely, the Church, the New Israel. In the meantime, each Jewish Messiah will be an avatar of the Antichrist, because the Jews, “who gave themselves over to wickedness according as their temporal prosperity grew greater” and were “a stubborn people, and full of cunning, who feared not God, and had no shame before men” were condemned to mistake “the Antichrist for the true Messias” repeatedly. “The Jews had an excessive desire for the things of this world and too great a reliance upon their own strength.” As a result, “the wrath of God fell upon them because of their part in the death of Christ, and it brought with it the following punishments: eternal blindness, loss of the Way which is Christ, eternal servitude to the Gentiles and destruction of the Temple.” The Jews would be punished in the aftermath of each intermediary Antichrist. In fact, “in the age to come the Jews will be horror-stricken at the punishment they are to receive.”
Therefore, no matter what’s related in the Torah, the Jews will utilmately be the instrument of their own destruction.
#3 by Questionable history revisited on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
Is it true the Hebrews weren’t referred to as Jewish until the Kingdom of Khazaria decided to embrace Judaism?
The embraced Judaism to hide their real religion which is actually a cultish practice; worshipping and sacrificing to Molech.
If you go to Veterans Today, they made the astounding discovery that the Jews are represented by the Khazarian Mafia. This discovery, if true, is going to throw quite a few people off their game.
The real Hebrews are said to be dark skinned.
Most people in Israel do not have Abrahamic DNA.
If all true, we are not being genocided by God’s chosen but embracers of Judaism which is like me touching a book and saying I’m a book.
Read articles about Khazarian Mafia in Veterans Today.
ed note–yet MORE prima facie evidence of the extent of the problem we all face.
It does not matter when the word ‘Jew’ was invented. The spiritual/intellectual source of what makes a Jew a ‘Jew’–meaning the Torah (old Testament) is what needs to be examined and understood. It does not matter what hue or tone their ‘skin’ happens to be. It does not matter if today’s Jews are khazars, shmayzars, layzars, etc. What/who were the Jews who rejected Jesus Christ?
And finally, anyone who thinks that they can use Veterans Today as a source in making their argument is totally out to lunch and off the reservation. This is the very outlet run by the self-admitted lunatic Gordon Duff who once proudly stated on a radio interview that at least 40% of the material appearing on VT is deliberate disinformation.
#4 by Gwaredd Thomas on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
And…
Chrysostom, along with Augustine and Jerome, has been accused of aiding and abetting “neurotic anti-Semites in every historical crisis affecting the Jews for more than the next 1500 years.” Chrysostom in particular, but the Church Fathers in general, portrays the Jews as “sensual, slippery, voluptuous, avaricious and possessed by demons.” Additionally, Jews are “drunkards, harlots and breakers of the Law,” as well as “the people who murdered the prophets, Christ and God.” The Jews are “pitiable” because they chose darkness over the Light. They are “pitiable and miserable” because “when so many blessings from heaven came into their hands, they thrust them aside and were at great pains to reject them. The morning Sun of Justice arose for them, but they thrust aside its rays and still sit in darkness.” They are also pitiable “because they rejected the blessings which were sent to them, while others seized hold of these blessings and drew them to themselves.”
#5 by Dale on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
MG and the rest of TUT editors–you have our sincerest sympathies for being forced to deal regularly with the ‘Jeeezuz Disciple’ types. Clearly, as you indicted, he is deranged, delusional and most likely dangerous. He should be in an institution.
#6 by anon on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
Ed note is correct–Judeao christians–those who try to mix or co-mingle Judaism and the teachings of Jesus–are as dangerous as the Jews themselves. While the Jews are busy dispensing the poison, the Judeao-Xians acts as security guards in protecting the factory where the poison itself is made through their irrational and illogical defense of Torah Judaism. Until people get it through their thick heads that the only way t kill the snake is to cut off the head, we will continue to slide ever more closely to that proverbial cliff and thus our own demise.
#7 by Mahmoud on 11/15/2017 - 9:34
I’m calling Bs on this one. Look at Jesus Disciple’s referencing of the Qu’ran and its ‘130 versus’ calling for the murder of innocents. No such verses exist and only a Jew would make such a claim.