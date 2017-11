Yehudi Arabia’s Cleric Invited To Israel For Condemning Hamas As A ‘Terrorist Organization’

AL ARABY – Saudi Arabia’s leading Muslim cleric has condemned Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas as a “terror organisation”, with his comments being warmly welcomed in Israel. Israeli Communications Minister Ayoub Kara praised Saudi Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh’s comments attacking the Gaza based political and militant group, offering the grand imam an invitation to visit Israel. “We congratulate Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, as well as the head of Ulema for his fatwa forbidding the fight against the Jews and forbidding to kill them,” Kara tweeted. “I invite the mufti to visit Israel; he will be welcomed with much respect.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

