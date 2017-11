CONFIRMED: Israel to share “intelligence” on Iran with Yehudi Arabia

THE DURAN – The Chief of Staff of Israel’s military has confirmed to a Saudi Arabian newspaper, that the Israeli regime is now prepared to share intelligence with the Saudi regime on matters concerning Iran. While some will doubtlessly feign shock at the announcement, it is merely a confirmation of what most regional observers have felt was the status quo dating back a number of years, albeit one which has intensified lately. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

