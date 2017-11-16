The Clash of Civilizations for Dummies: Judea’s War Between Christianity and Islam.

By Sabba, 16NOV17

INTRODUCTION – In this day and age where the Jews DO control the media and thus maintain 110% control of the discourse, most people have heard the phrase of “clash of civilizations”, a paradigm whereby the world of Islam has always been on the offensive against the Christian world, and many have endorsed it as the only key to understanding history.

It is widely accepted that this concept was born in the mind of the Israeli ‘historian’ Bernard Lewis and then popularized by Samuel Huntington. Given that all discourse these days where ‘Islamic’ issues are discussed, only do so accompanied by extended and completely erroneous statements about Islam, we are forced by those same rules therefore to highlight the jewishness of Bernard Lewis from the start because as a Jew, he sees everything with/through his own Torah lenses which teach one thing and one thing only: how to “utterly destroy everything that breathes” as a fulfillment of the messianic dream described many times within Jewish ‘sacred’ texts.

But contrary to the widely accepted view, this concept did not originate with Bernard Lewis and Samuel Hutington.

The idea featuring a Christian West fighting the Islamic East is all over rabbinical eschatological texts. It is not called ‘clash of civilizations’ per se but is described as the inevitable and apocalyptic fight that will take place in the end times between Edom (Christendom) and Ishmael (Islamic world) whereby each will annihilate the other, leaving Jacob-Israel as the sole survivor. As such, Lewis and Huntington have merely ‘secularized’ a very old Jewish and Torah-based view of the world and gave the Western Gentiles tailor-made Judaic lenses through which to understand our history and actively and willingly take part in what Judaism hopes will be the annihilation of both religions and cultures.

There are many main angles to approach this topic but in this part, we shall argue that in order to understand the Jewish engineered clash of civilizations, one needs to understand Judaism, what it really is, how it works and how it relates to Christianity and Islam from a geopolitical point of view.

PART I – UNDERSTANDING THE TRUE NATURE OF JUDAISM AND HOW IT WORKS

Civilization is defined as the process by which a society reaches an advanced stage of social development, cooperation, and organization. In this manner, one cannot understand civilization without first factoring into it the issue of religion. All civilizations that have emerged on Earth from the beginning of human history have had a spiritual foundation, regardless of what that religion is or was. And all the world’s greatest religions, whether pagan or monotheistic, have led to a civilizing process and to progress.

All of them except for Judaism.

Unlike any other religion, Judaism has been at war against Mankind since it first emerged on the historical scene because, unlike any other religion, Judaism defines itself only in opposition to ‘the other’, whether other people and/or other systems of belief. It can not exist in a vacuum without a nemesis ‘to utterly destroy’.

Unlike any other religion, Judaism does NOT require belief in God and does not believe in Life after Death. It only requires obeisance to ‘the Law’ as laid out within the pages of both the Torah, and its exegesis, the Talmud, as well as allegiance to the Tribe. And although there is no immortality after death for the individual Jew however, the manner by which this is reconciled is by making the Jewish people itself immortal through tradition, the law, and allegiance to Jews as a group.

For the individual Jews, this life is all there is. There is no Judgement Day, no retribution for one’s evil deeds. This is perhaps the Jews’ greatest strength because they are free from the same moral constraints and guilt found within Christianity and Islam which allows them to empty an automatic rifle into the body of a Palestinian infant and go to bed afterwards and sleep like a baby.

But it is also their greatest weakness because their love of this world has carved into their individual and collective psyche an irrational and hyper-intensified fear of death, and it is this fear of death that has made them the world’s greatest cowards and deceivers.

Their disbelief in life after death is quite unique among the ancient religions in the midst of which Judaism emerged.

Ancient pagan religions all believed in an after life, though this was not granted to everyone but only to the most worthy, those who strove for it and deserved it. Rejoining the Gods, to be reunited with them was considered as the greatest reward of all. For the ancient pagan religions, life after death meant achieving immortality, earning Eternity and this is what is meant when we read that some historical characters became ‘gods’. For example, when Julius Caesar was deified, it never meant to the Romans that he became the equal to Jupiter. It only meant he had now become immortal, he was now floating in Eternity, in close vicinity of the ‘real Gods’.

But the Jews never reached any intellectual, spiritual and transcendental sophistication to understand what all other pagan religions understood instinctively and so the Jews rejected the idea of life after death and made the belief in God optional. Their goal is not to be reunited with their ‘God’ after death, their goal is to ‘utterly destroy everything that breathes’ in order to become the masters of this world and its riches.

It is also unique among monotheistic religions to have a ‘religion’ which does not require belief in God. While it is an oxymoron to be an atheist Christian or an atheist Muslim, it is 666% kosher in Judaism. This explains why it is so common to hear about ‘atheist’ or ‘secular’ Jews. For them, these are not contradictory terms at all. This explains why most of the materialist theoreticians were Jews, this is how a Moses Hesse could be a rabbi and a communist, this explains a Karl Marx-Mordechai Levy etc. An atheist Jew is still a Jew whose allegiance is to the Tribe, whether he follows the Law or not and the tribe will always consider him as part of them. And this explains why so many of us are fooled by Judaism because we apply to it our Christian/Islamic understanding of Religion.

Lastly, unlike any other religion, Judaism is always a religion in the making. The verses of the Torah are constantly re-examined, re-interpreted in the light of current events, for one purpose and one purpose only: identify who they must “utterly destroy” to achieve their messianic dreams of world domination.

PART II – THE MAN OF GALILEE

One event or rather one man forced Judaism to come out of its closet: Jesus, the Son of Man, the Son of the Blessed Virgin Mary (PBUT both). Jesus forced Judaism to reveal itself for what it is: not a religion but a materialistic and satanic ‘philosophy’ which made God completely irrelevant and which was built only on the concepts of choseness and blind obeisance to the Law, in exchange of which they would be rewarded with all the world and its riches.

With the advent of Christianity, Judaism has taken a new shape and has since developed itself exclusively against the Son of Man (Adam?), his name, his legacy and anyone who accepts him as the Christ. With the advent of Christianity, the Torah had to be re-interpreted and a new strategy to achieve their messianic goals was formulated.

Esau is Edom is Christianity is Rome is Europe is the ‘West’ and Christendom has been upgraded to number one enemy to ‘utterly destroy’..

The gloomy fate of Edom which is described in the Book of Obadiah must now be applied to the Christian world in general and the ROMAN Catholic world in particular: “And the house of Jacob shall be a fire, and the house of Joseph a flame, and the house of Esau for stubble, and they shall kindle in them, and devour them; and there shall not be any remaining of the house of Esau ; for the Lord hath spoken it.”

The Book of Daniel has also been re-examined under the Christian Light and the Fourth Beast of Daniel has now become Rome and her daughter, ROMAN Catholic Europe.

PART III – THE EMERGENCE OF ISLAM AND THE BIRTH OF THE CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS

But in the VIIth century AD, the rabbis had to revise their plans once again because a new comer emerged in Arabia – Islam. This new comer violently rejects the concept of Choseness, confirms Jesus as the Messiah and has elevated the Blessed Virgin Mary into the most exalted place and hailed her as the greatest of all women for all Eternity.

For this reason, Islam has been labelled as yet another enemy ‘to utterly destroy’. The Torah has been re-interpreted to include and adjust to the new geopolitical context and this is how Islam has now become Ishmael.

But Islam, like her older sister Christianity, has given rise to a strong and extremely rich civilization which can not be easily destroyed. The rabbis understood very early on that they would never be able to take on these 2 powerful civilizing religions and, Judaism being a work in constant ‘progress’, the rabbis concocted a new strategy that would ensure the simultaneous destruction of both – welcome to the clash of Civilizations as detailed in the Zohar:

“And in the future, the children of Ishmael are destined to rule over the Holy Land for a long time when it is empty from anything, like their circumcision which is empty and imperfect (…) The children of Ishmael [i.e. the Muslims] will cause great wars in the world and the children of Edom will gather against them and wage war against them, one on the sea, one on the dry land, and one near Jerusalem. And they [the children of Edom] will rule over them[the children of Ishmael], but the Holy Land will not be given over to the children of Edom.[The children of Edom is the Christian West, for Edom is Rome (see Num. 24:19, Rashi) and Rome signifies Greece-Rome and the Roman Catholic Church, the foundations of Western Civilization]. At that time, a nation from the end of the earth will be aroused against evil Rome and wage war against it for three months. Nations will gather there, and [Rome] will fall into their hands (…) There will not remain any power of any people on earth, except the power of Israel alone . This is the meaning of “G-d is your shade upon your right hand”. (Psalms 121:5)”

PART IV – THE REFORMATION AND THE JUDAIFICATION OF EUROPE

Until the XIIIth century, the accepted judaic belief was that one day their Moshiach (our anti-Christ) would emerge in Rome, go to the Vatican, subdue the Pope, abolish Christianity, bring back all the Jews to Palestine and establish the Fifth Kingdom.

The XIIIth century saw a drastic change of plan on the part of the Jewish rabbinate. The very influential kabbalistic rabbi Nahmanides understood that they will never be able to achieve that goal alone, Moshiach or not; he understood that the Jews had to change their strategy and decided to involve Christian Europe:

Edom/Rome/Christian Europe expelled them from the Holy Land.

Edom/Rome/Christian Europe had to bring them back.

But medieval Europe was ROMAN Catholic, it was 666% anti-Jewish. How to change the European elites’ mindset and get them to become jew-friendly, and willing beast of burden for the Jews? Unable to do so ‘in the open’, they did by way of deception. As always.

The target back then as it is still now, according to Martin van Creveld, was Italy-Rome because this is where their Moshiach will appear. It started with the Jewish Kabbalah: they spread its teachings to Italy under the pretext that it proved the Trinity and the Divinity of Jesus. The first Gentile to incorporate Jewish Kabbalah into his writings was Pico Della Mirandola. But the Kabbalah failed to take root in Italy or in any Latin country for that matter.

It then moved to the Germanic states and took them by storm. The Reformation came afterwards as the natural consequence of Kabbalah poisoning, with tragic and devastating effects for Christian Europe, the consequences which are only now in full view.

Half of Christian Europe having now succumbed to the siren’s songs of Judaism through the deception of the Reformation, the ‘clash of civilizations’ could now be officially launched and the idea popularized.

It is in the XVIth century that it was ‘secularized’ for the first time and made available to the wider Jewish audience by Joseph Ben Joshua Cohen.

According to Heinrich Grätz, Joseph Cohen “began to search for chronicles in order to write a sort of universal history in the form of annals. He began with the period of the decline of the Roman empire and the formation of the modern states, and represented the course of the world’s history as a struggle between Asia and Europe, between the Crescent and the Cross; the former represented by the then powerful dominion of Turkey; the latter, by France, which had set up Charlemagne, the first emperor of a Christian realm. He connected the whole of European history with these two groups of nations. He included all the events and wars of Christendom, and of the Mahometan countries in ” The Annals of the Kings of France and of the House of Othman,” the title of his historical work.”

Cohen has popularized what was until then known only to the Jewish rabbinical circles and the Jewish elites. Lewis and Hutington have done nothing more than update what Joseph Cohen had written in the XVIth century and adapt it to our modern world

[NOTE – We must pause here and reflect and ask: why, out of all European nations, has Jewish Kabbalah taken the Germanic states by storm? What have they seen in it which all Latin countries failed to see? Or what is it that prevented them to see it and the Reformation for what it was-Jewish onslaught on Christianity – and made them fall into this Jewish trap? Why have the Germanic nations been seduced by the Jewish concept of ‘Choseness – Election’? What have they found in the Torah which ensnared them to the point that they have made it their most important holy book and made them turn their backs on the teachings of Christ? I will leave the reader to answer these questions.]

PART V – CHRISTIAN WEST vs. ISLAMIC EAST: A HISTORICAL REALITY OR A JEWISH LIE?

The fallacy of the theory of the clash of civilizations is that it reads the history of the Muslim world under the light of the Quran, thus inferring that all that comes from there is religion based. It tells us that the world of Islam, by its very religion, is in a state of permanent war against Christendom.

Not only is it fallacious but it is an extremely dishonest historical approach because it would be like analyzing the bloody wars of Charlemagne or the countless wars of the Byzantine Empire before Islam under the light of the New Testament.

But the New Testament is never used to explain the wars of the Christian world, the Torah is never used to explain the 5000 years old Wars of the Jews against Mankind and yet, we are supposed to only understand the wars of the Islamic world through the Quran.

It is all the more baffling that the Old Testament is filled with orders to genocide while there is not one single Quranic verse which calls for an offensive war, let alone a pre-emptive war. Not a single one.

Dying for God is a common trait to all 3 monotheistic religions. However killing for God is entirely Jewish and was passed on to the Christian world through the Old Testament.

It might come as a surprise to many but the idea of a holy war of aggression for God is Christian, borrowed from Judaism and was developed as early as the IVth century by St Augustine. Until the Crusades, we do not find any Islamic literature advocating a religious war of aggression. The concept of Jihad is something else entirely. With the Crusades and as reaction to them, the very Christian theory of Holy War of aggression for God had been conceptualized and the Muslims incorporated it and mixed it up with the pre-existent concept of Jihad.

It might also come as a surprise to most if not all Western readers, but the term ‘Infidels’ is a Christian terminology found all over European Medieval literature for the Muslims. The Muslims have never ever called the Christians ‘Infidels’, never. It was always the other way round.

The Arabic word Kafir which is always translated as ‘Infidels’ has quite a different meaning. Its primary signification is ‘ungrateful’, ungratefulness to God and not disbelief in God. Satan for example is called a ‘Kafir’, not because he disbelieved in God, but because he disobeyed his Creator. The Children of Adam (mankind) are sometimes called ‘Kafir’ whenever they show their ungratefulness to their Creator. The one thing it does not mean is Christians or Jews. On the other hand, when the Christians used and abused it, it was always in reference to the Muslims, never to those whom Christ himself identified as the Synagogue of Satan.

Lastly, it might also come as a surprise to many but until the world of academia had been taken over by the Jews, no Western Christian Historian ever explained the Islamic expansion or the wars the Muslims waged in the light of the Quran. More often than not, it was Genesis 17:20 which was used to explain the Islamic expansion, never the Quran.

The methodology to analyse the world of Islam by using and misquoting the Quran is entirely new, it is 666% kosher certified and has a 666% Jewish messianic agenda behind it and the West is falling for it, again despite Medieval History being littered with examples proving the exact opposite.

PART VI – CHRISTLAMIC ALLIANCES

We shall give here only a few examples to argue our point:

1) The Ashtiname of Muhammad, whereby Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) promises excommunication and eternal damnation to any Muslim who who attacks any Christian and their property.

2) The alliance between Charlemagne and Harun al Rashid. Charlemagne needed an ally in the Levant against the Roman Empire – Byzantium. Harun al Rashid needed an ally in Europe against the newly formed state of Al Andalus in Spain.

3) Pope Gregory VII, one of the most influential pope we ever had, sent a letter to Al Nasir ibn Alennas where he states: “We and you in a special way, more than all pagans among them, we owe this reciprocal charity to one another because we believe and recognize, although in different modes, the only God and praise and venerate Him every day, as Creator of the centuries and Governor of this world”

4) There are countless examples in the history of the Crusader States (not to be confused with the Crusades themselves) where we have one crusader state in alliance with a Muslim principality against another crusader state which had allied itself with another Muslim principality.

The history of the Crusader States provides many examples of the Christlamic mutual and virile respect for one another when they are in close vicinity of each other. All witness accounts of the Second and Third Crusades describe the horror felt by the new Crusaders freshly coming from Europe at the friendly relations the Crusader States had with their Muslim neighbours. And William of Tyre explains to us that it was the new comers who always spoilt it for the Latins of the Levant and who destroyed the equilibrium that had been built.

5) Before, during and after the Crusades, the Byzantine emperors saw the European Christians as their greatest enemies, not the Muslims. And indeed, what the Crusaders did to Constantinople during the IVth Crusade (1204), their level of barbarity against their Christian Brethren had never been seen before and remained unmatched, not even the Ottomans could to surpass it when they took Constantinople in 1453.

It is the European Christian Crusaders who are the real destroyers of Byzantium, not the Ottomans. They weakened it to the point that it could never recover and regain its past glory. In the XIIth century, Constantinople was the greatest city of Christendom with at least 1 million inhabitant. By the end of of the IVth Crusade, its population fell to 400 000 people and by 1453, it did not have more than 50000 inhabitants.

All historians agree that it was the IVth Crusaders who paved the way for the Ottomans: 1453 could have never happened had 1204 not taken place and one might even argue that by 1453, when the Byzantines were triangulated, they deliberately chose to surrender to the Muslims rather than the Europeans whom they saw, and rightly so, as betrayers.

NOTE – Until the XIITh century, the Byzantines consistently refused to lower themselves into marrying European princes and princesses, deemed to low and beneath their Roman dignity. On the other hands, there has been many examples of a Byzantine Princess marrying a Muslim Prince.

PART VII – THE CASE OF THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE

Following the Alhambra Decree of 1492, the Jews started wandering again. Their main destinations were the United Provinces (modern day Netherlands), Morocco, Venice, Rome and the Ottoman Empire. Most of the Jews who had fled to Venice and Rome were soon expelled, yet again, and these then found a safe heaven in Ottoman Empire.

During the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent, the Jews reached an unprecedented level of power, power which they never relinquished and which lead to a man named Atatürk.

According to Heinrich Grätz and Cecil Roth, it was under his rule that the Jews took over and dictated ALL of the Ottoman foreign policy to the point that a man like Joseph Nasi was considered the real ruler of the Ottoman empire.

The Jews ‘foreign policy’ can be summed up with one word: REVENGE against Christian Europe. The conquest of Cyprus, Rhodes, the siege of Vienna, the battle of Lepanto, all the wars against Venice, all the wars against the Habsburgs, were ALL decided by the Jewish advisers to the Ottoman sultans, who used the Ottomans as their attack dog the same the Jews are now using the USA as their attack dog.

Joseph Nasi is credited by Jewish historians as the man responsible for the ‘independence’ of the United Provinces from Catholic Habsburg Spain and for making Amsterdam, the ‘Jerusalem of the North’.

In fact, the power and influence Joseph Nasi had over Suleiman and his son Selim II were so great that Suleiman agreed to allow the very first Jewish immigration back to Palestine (Safed). For the first time since 135AD, the Jews were allowed to return to the Holy Land and settle there. But they did not. Why haven’t they seized the opportunity and repopulated Palestine en masse and even created the embryo of a Jewish State?

The reason is that it did not fit the agenda which must see Christendom ‘utterly destroyed’. Indeed, the only thing that kept the Jews alive as a group for the past 2000 years was not merely a vague dream of returning to the Holy Land some day but rather an insatiable hatred and an unquenchable desire of vengeance against Christ and his followers.

It was not Ishmael/the Muslims who kicked them and destroyed their temple: it was Edom-Rome-the Christians and only they had to undo what Titus and Hadrian had done. They expelled them and banned them form ever returning, only they had to bring them back and establish Eretz Israel for them, paying with their money and the blood of their children.

NOTE – It is interesting to note here that Suleiman is called the Magnificent in the West whereas he is known in the East as ‘Kanuni’, ‘the Law Giver’. We might wonder why the West who has suffered so much under his reign calls him ‘Magnificent’ when his own people do not see anything magnificent about him…

PART VIII – CHRIST: THE REAL TARGET OF THE JEWISH ENGINEERED CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS

The Middle East, where Islam and Christianity have been living side by side for over 1400 years, never witnessed such clash of civilizations, as defined by the Rabbis and popularized by Lewis and Hutington. Indeed, the Middle East is Christlamic at its core: its branches might be Islamic but its roots are entirely Christian.

We saw earlier that during the short time where the Latins had established Crusader States in the Levant, a cordial and respectful entente was soon established between Christians and Muslims. The colonial period never saw the rise of ‘radical’ Islam against the colonial powers and the subsequent independence movements of the XXth were all nationalists in nature, not Religion-based. Why then would the world of Islam all of a sudden decide to destroy Christendom?

Islam, as a religion, has never been on the offensive against Christ, his Blessed Mother, his followers, his legacy. Judaism has. In terms of values, ethos and way of life, Islam has never clashed with Christianity. Judaism does. However Islam does clash with Western values. And so does Christianity.

The ‘West’ is a geopolitical construct while Christian Europe is a historical reality and, in terms of values, ethos and way of life, the West and Christianity are antithetical.

The ‘West’, as a civilization, emerged on the ashes of ROMAN Catholic Europe and it was not Islam which destroyed it: it was the Reformation. Western civilization was born when the Judeo-Protestant nations became the leading nations in Europe and, with Britain at the fore-front, the leading nations in the world.

Western/Judeo-Protestant civilization is built on Torah ‘values’, the most important ones being Choseness/Election and usury and as such, Western civilization has in fact declared war against Christ, his message, his legacy. Protestantism is the new declaration of war against Christ and here lies the real goal of the clash of civilization: Jesus himself.

PART IX – THE JEWS, DESTROYERS OF CIVILIZATIONS

Judaism is a declaration of war against Mankind in general and the followers of Christ in particular. Judaism is the most corrosive and destructive force in the world, something all Jews know and boast about:

“The thing that makes Judaism dangerous to everybody, to every race, to every nation, to every idea is that we smash things that aren’t true. We don’t believe in the boundaries of nation-state.

We don’t believe in the ideas of these individual gods that protect individual groups of people. These are all artificial constructions and Judaism really teaches us how to see that.

In a sense our detractors have us right, in that we are a corrosive force. We’re breaking down the false gods of all nations and all people because they’re not real. And that’s very upsetting to people.” Dr. Douglas Rushkoff

Just as Judaism exist only in opposition to other systems of beliefs, likewise the Jews exist only in opposition to the Civilized Man.

The Jews have never built anything, have never contributed anything into the civilizing process of Humanity. They count for nothing and would have never made it into any History book had it not been for their systematic efforts of destruction of everything that is holy, wholesome and pure. They only exist in opposition to Civilization, their raison d’être is to destroy and corrupt everything God has created and destroy every Civilizations the Children of Adam have built.

“We Jews, we the destroyers, will remain the destroyers forever. NOTHING that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will forever destroy, because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build.” –“You Gentiles” Maurice Samuel

Civilizations do not clash, they cooperate, they engage in trade, they borrow from each other, the develop and flourish alongside each other, they live in mutual and virile respect of one another, as we witnessed within the Crusader States (again, not to be confused with the Crusades).

It is only the nomadic, parasitic elements who, unable to reach the same level of sophistication as the Civilized Man and who thus suffer from an incurable complex of inferiority, aim at the destruction of Civilizations to bring everyone else to their level. Wandering roots always create weeds within civilized lands.

Judaism and Judaism alone – not Islam – has made it very clear that it is at war against Christ and, by extension, anyone who believes in him and, while it should be clear to all true Christians and Muslims that their only salvation is to unite under the banner of Christ against their common enemy, it baffles the mind to see the Christian West almost looking forward to go to battle against the only other group of people who believes in the Messiahship of Jesus.

Judaism and anyone who accepts it, regardless of their DNA, has declared the Christians and the Muslims enemy because of Christ. It is time we reciprocate and declare Judaism, the Old Testament and anyone who follows it, as our enemy, in the name of Christ.

CONCLUSION

With the advent of Christianity, Judaism had redefined itself and its goals in opposition to Christ. Not only must they now achieve world domination, but that world domination can not be attained unless and until Christianity/Europe/Rome is destroyed, erased from the face of the earth which they hope will happen by pitting the only civilizing religions which recognize Jesus as the Messiah against one another.

Can it be averted? And if so, how?

The Christians must finally realize that the Jews are not their ‘friends’, never were and never will be. The Christians must finally realize that their only friends and allies are the Muslims. The Christians must finally realize that, while the Jews believe that Christ is a bastard, the Muslims not only believe that he is a Prophet of God but a unique type of Prophet: he is the Messiah, the only Messiah, who came and who will come back at the end of History to rule the world. The Christians must finally realize that what is discussed is a geopolitical alliance and not any kind of syncretism.

Russia and China are strong allies and that does not mean that the Chinese must now adopt Orthodox Christianity. Russia and Iran are allies and that does not mean that the Iranians must now all convert to Orthodox Christianity. Likewise, when a Crescent and Cross or a Christlamic geopolitical alliance is suggested, that does not mean anyone giving up his/her religion. The Muslims understand it; the Orthodox Christians understand it but for some strange reason, the Christian West can not.

The first step to avoid this diabolical Jewish trap is to get the Muslims and the Christians to unite under the Banner of Christ and to finally reject the Jewish Old Testament.

The Christians and the Muslims must give up their arrogance and pedantic claims that they understand the Torah better than the Jews themselves. How we understand it is irrelevant. The only thing that matters is how they understand it and live by it. And for anyone who still fails to understand what it means to live by the Torah, let them look at the Bolshevik Revolution and Palestine. This is the Torah put into practice. This is what Judaism is about.

The Jews commit all the evil which their Torah, not Herzl’s Judenstaat, orders them to do and it is the useful idiots from the Chritlamic world who always come to the rescue and defend their satanic scriptures.

While we can somehow understand the Christian stance on this (because they made the monstrous mistake to include the Old Testament into their own Holy Scriptures), it is a mystery for me to see the Muslims do the same, despite what the Quran says about them.

All Muslims know that the Jews have re-written their Torah and have thus stop being the Children of Israel and became the Synagogue of Satan. And yet, they still fail to recognize that the Judaism followed by the Jews is NOT the Judaism talked about in the Quran.

Christians and Muslims must understand and accept that the Jews do not want ‘your’ Judaism: they only want the Judaism that was written by the lying pens of scribes in the tongue of their father the devil; they want the Judaism that teaches that it is perfectly kosher to defile, insult, blaspheme and kill the Prophets of God (PBUT all), they want the Judaism that says it is perfectly halal to rape children and kill all non-Jews.

The Muslims claim they love all the Prophets of God, that they believe in all of them and make no difference between any of them. We have seen their outburst of indignation and anger when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is being blasphemed against. Where is their indignation and anger against Judaism itself which has made all the Prophets whom they claim they love, into the vilest and most disgusting creatures that have walked the earth?

Judaism is THE problem and it has to go and it will go. The Holy Quran tells us so in the most unequivocal manner: when Jesus come back, all the Jews will have to believe in him as the Messiah. In other words, when Jesus comes back, Judaism will be vanquished, Judaism will no longer be, Judaism will disappear from the face of the earth.

The Messiahship of Christ and the sinfulness of the Prophets should be more than enough reason for the Muslims and Christians to unite and jointly de-legitimize the Jewish Torah and thus prevent this Jewish engineered clash of mutual assured destruction between Edom and Ishmael. When John and Jesus departed this world, they had left the ax at the root of the tree. It is now for us to cut off the tree at its roots and it starts with cutting off all ties with the Old Testament.