UK – Editor of UK’s Gay Times fired for anti-Semitic Tweets

TIMES OF ISRAEL – The newly appointed editor of Britain’s prominent Gay Times magazine was fired Thursday after a series of anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist tweets emerged.

Josh Rivers’s offending tweets exposed by BuzzFeed UK this week date back to 2010 and also disparage Africans, Asians, and overweight and homeless people.

“Jews are gross. It’s the only religion with ‘ew’ in it,” he tweeted to his followers in 2010.

“I wonder if they cast that guy as ‘The Jew’ because of that f***ing ridiculously larger honker of a nose. It must be prosthetic. Must be,” he posted several months later.

In December 2010, Rivers tweeted at women to stop being “whiney c***s,” telling them to “go change your f***ing tampon & stay the f*** out of my way.”

That year he also called Egyptian men “fat, smelly, hairy, c***-face, backwards rapists,” and tweeted about the “incested, down syndrome, retard” children of “some chav” he encountered on the train.

Rivers also hit out at lesbians and transgender people numerous times, calling out “trannies” for looking like “crackheads” and for their poor fashion choices.

In 2011, he called for a girl wearing an unflatteringly tight top to be killed and said homeless people should be “kept on the streets & off our buses!”

The magazine suspended Rivers Wednesday as it investigated and on Thursday announced that he had been sacked.

“We sincerely apologize for the offense that has been caused, particularly to those members of our wider community to whom such inappropriate and unacceptable commentary was the focus,” the publication said in a statement.

“Gay Times does not tolerate such views and will continue to strive to honor and promote inclusivity.”

Rivers, who was only appointed editor of the magazine last month, had on Wednesday apologized for his “hateful” and “abhorrent” remarks on Twitter, saying they came from a place of “deep self-loathing that I’ve worked hard to overcome.”

“I have long taken steps to address the issues that prevented me from treating people with the respect and kindness I value so dearly now,” Rivers wrote. “It is because of my past and my own awakening that I’ve since pivoted everything in my life towards supporting and empowering our community. It is upsetting that the damage I caused before has now resurfaced to cause more pain.”