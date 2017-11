Australia votes YES on same-sex marriage

YAHOO NEWS – Head of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, David Kalisch, announced that 61.6 per cent of those who participated in the postal vote wanted to see the law change. The Senate will be asked later today to support a move to introduce draft laws allowing same-sex marriage on Thursday. The proposed bill will be debated in both houses of parliament but Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull remains confident the law can be passed before Christmas. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

