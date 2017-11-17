Trump’s Mideast Plan Is Bad for Israel

ed note–there are several things that people need to get through their heads if they are to understand the dynamics of what this is all about.

First–Trump’s plans for the ‘ultimate peace deal’ are not some ruse or trick. It isn’t some ‘wink, wink/nod, nod’ thingy he and Netanyahu conjured up together in order to ‘fool people’. Furthermore, all the screeching against Trump coming from BOTH sides making up Judea, Inc is not some ‘act’ to make it appear that the Jews as a group don’t like him. They DON’T like him, for several reasons, but the biggest one is that he does intend to bring about a resolution (as inadequate as it is) to the situation in the Middle East before America loses all credibility, standing and stature in the region.

Next thing that has to be understood–The Jews DO NOT want ‘peace’. What they want is land, hegemony and complete, full spectrum dominance of the entire region. Warfare and conflict is the glue that holds the insane asylum known as the Jewish state together, and if war and conflict ceased to be an issue, it would simply fall apart.

Furthermore, the notion of a ‘Palestinian state’ is as antithetical, heretical, and blasphemous to Jews as the notion of spitting on the cross would be to Christians or urinating on the Qu’ran would be to Muslims, and for several reasons to wit–

1. Judaism is kristol clear on this matter–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

–When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…–Book of Deuteronomy

Please note, that there is nothing in any of these ancient religious decrees that mentions a ‘Palestinian’ state.

Next, the very name ‘Palestine’ is like a dagger in the eye of Judea, as it was the name given to the region after Rome destroyed the Jewish state, leaving ‘not one stone upon the other’ as Jesus Christ said, and which then led to the 2,000 years of ‘wandering’ and ‘persecution’ against Jews.

Yes, Trump is serious about getting this out of control situation under control, and Judea, Inc is serious about stopping him at whatever cost.

Stephen M. Flatow, JNS.org

Senior Trump administration officials are reportedly crafting a plan for Middle East peace. Yet based on the details that are available so far, friends of Israel have good reason for concern.

According to a front-page New York Times report on November 12, the administration is preparing what it considers to be an “ultimate deal” between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. There appear to be two phases to the plan.

Phase one will consist of “confidence-building provisions” by each side. The problem is that Israel will be expected to make new concessions, while the Palestinians will be asked to do things that they already committed to do in the Oslo Accords — 24 years ago.

In other words, Israel will be forced to pay yet again for the same rug that it bought more than two decades ago.

According to the Times, the “confidence-building” measures that Israel will be pressed to take will include halting Jewish construction in most of Judea and Samaria, publicly committing to the creation of a Palestinian state, and handing over additional parts of the territories to the Palestinian Authority (PA). All three of these actions go way beyond what the Oslo Accords obligate Israel to do.

And what “confidence-building” gestures will the PA be asked to undertake? “Resuming full security cooperation with Israel” — which the Oslo Accords already required it to do; “holding off seeking further international recognition” — which the Oslo Accords also required it to do; and “ending payments” to families of Palestinian terrorists — which is likewise an Oslo obligation, since the accords prohibit the PA from doing anything to encourage or incite terrorism. And giving out financial rewards for terrorism obviously encourages terrorism.

That’s just phase one of Trump’s “ultimate plan.”

Phase two is even worse.

The Trump plan, according to the Times, will “be built around the so-called two state solution that has been the core of peacemaking efforts for years.”

Just when friends of Israel were feeling hopeful about the Trump administration’s refusal to publicly endorse Palestinian statehood, it appears that our hopes were misplaced.

To judge by the Times article, the current administration is laboring under the same delusion as its predecessor: the idea that creating a Palestinian state is the key to achieving peace.

Here’s what that means: Israel would be forced back to approximately the pre-1967 lines — so the middle of the country would be just nine miles wide. Planes landing and taking off from Ben-Gurion Airport would be within striking distance of any terrorist with a shoulder-launched missile, standing inside the borders of “Palestine.”

A sovereign Palestinian state would be able to import whatever weapons it wants. It could also invite in foreign “volunteers” — that is, Iranian troops — to the country, and there would be nothing that Israel could do about it.

In addition, a Palestinian state would mean that the central part of the historic Jewish homeland would be torn away from the Jewish people. Sometimes we lose sight of the fact that cities such as Shiloh, Shechem (Nablus) and Hebron are the ones mentioned in the Torah, not Tel Aviv or Haifa. Of course, creating a Palestinian state in these places would mean the mass expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Jews from their homes in those regions.

And what would Israel get in exchange? A piece of paper with essentially the same worthless promises that the Palestinian leadership made when the Oslo agreement was signed.

No wonder the PA’s envoy to Washington, Husam Zomlot, was quoted in the Times as heaping praise on the Trump initiative. If the Israel-haters of the PA love the plan, you can bet that spells trouble for Israel.

The fact is that American “peace plans” have never led to peace between Israel and the Arabs — and never will.

What’s needed to make peace is for the Arab world to stop making war. When the leaders of Egypt and Jordan decided, for their own reasons — not because of any US plan — that it would be in their interest to stop waging war against Israel, peace treaties soon followed.

The Palestinian Arabs, however, are still addicted to the strategy of signing peace accords (Oslo, Gaza-Jericho, Oslo II, Wye River) while continuing to wage war. The Trump administration should focus on getting the PA to honor the agreements that it has already signed. That would advance peace a lot further than circulating yet another pie-in-the-sky peace plan.

Stephen M. Flatow, a vice president of the Religious Zionists of America, is an attorney in New Jersey. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995.