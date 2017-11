Congress Takes Up Bill to Protect the Unborn with a Heartbeat – 69% of Americans back the bill

ED-NOTE – The Dean of TUT Uni, MG, has said many times that there was no ‘movement’ and used many examples to argue his point. But no topic illustrates his statement better than the question of abortion.

In my own personal life, I have come across innumerable anti-feminist women who are pro-infanticide without them being able to see that abortion is the corner stone upon which Feminism has been built. I have met on social media many self proclaimed Jew-wise truthers – men and women – who also support it.

Their Jew-wisdom all of a sudden disappears and, like programmed zombies, they forget everything they thought they knew and will repeat ad-nauseam the Judaic mantra ‘My Body My Choice’ in unison with all the pro-infanticide fanatics, as if they were possessed, as if they have been bewitched by some black magic. Their vision gets blurred and they become absolutely unable to see the whole picture, to see how the question of abortion is related to the greater question, how it is part and parcel of the bigger problem: the Jewish question/the Jewish problem.

‘My body, my choice’ is a total fallacy and has nothing to do with abortion.

Yes, a woman’s body is hers to do with it whatever she wants: be promiscuous, kill herself, amputate herself, deface herself etc. That indeed is her body, no one is questioning this but that is not what is at stake.

Abortion is not about a woman’s body at all, it is about another being’s body and that should never be forgotten. The life inside a woman’s womb is not hers; an unborn baby’s body is not hers either.

And so when a woman decides to have an abortion, it is not her life she is taking away but somebody else’s and no woman should have any ‘right’ to terminate a life which was never hers. CONTINUE READING