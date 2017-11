FLASHBACK – UAE ‘secret’ ties with Israel exposed

Knesset member Ahmed Tibi (United Arab List-Ta’al) is the contact person between Gargash’s office and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Every week Israeli businessmen come to the emirate, as though Israel isn’t occupying Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 11/18/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.