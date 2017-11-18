Genetic study: Ashkenazi Jews are substantially of Western European origin

ED-NOTE – This article fails to mention the most important thing of all: what does the word Ashkenaz actually mean? Because it does mean something and it is NOT Khazars.

We find the word ‘Ashkenaz’ all throughout Jewish Medieval literature and it means one thing and one thing only: Germany. The Ashenazi are Jews living in Germany and most specifically, the Jews living in what was known as Old Saxony. And Old Saxony is that part of Germany where the Saxons, who invaded Britain and ‘utterly destroyed’ the druidic Celtic culture, came from.

The Saxons were (are?) the most brutal, savage and blood thirsty of all the Germanic barbarian tribes and the etymology of their name might perhaps shed some light on who they really are.

The WN/CI would like to believe that Saxons means the ‘son if Isaac’ but traditionally, it literally means”warrior with knives”or “dagger-men”. As far as I know, there was only one other group of people known as dagger-men: the Sicarii. In other words, Saxons can be and perhaps should be translated as Sicarii. It is the exact same meaning after all.

We know that Judaism used to be a proselyting religion. Could it be that the Saxons-Sicarii had first adopted Judaism before they were brutally forced to convert to Christianity by the Frankish king Charlemagne after his 30 years war against them?

The Saxons-Sicarii-Ashkenazi triangle could explain many things among which:

1 – why the Kabbalah which was meant to subvert and destroy the Italian and French societies failed miserably while in Germany and especially in Old Saxony-Ashkenaz, its success exceeded expectations.

2 – why the Reformation, triggered by the Saxon Martin Luther, could only have started in in Northern Germany-Ashkenaz, why it took by storm all the Northern Germanic countries, Britain included, while Latin and Slavic countries resisted it.

3 – why there are so many similarities in mindset between the Jews, the Germans and the Anglo-Saxons and why the Anglo-Saxons have been Judea’s favorite attack dog for centuries now.

I think the CI/WN crowds may have been right all along: when they tell us they are the true Israelites, what they are in fact telling us is that they are simply Jews , with all the horror this word conveys, or, to use a Jewish medieval terminology, they are the real Ashkenazi, the Jews of the Old Saxony.