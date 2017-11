How They Do It– Sanders hits Trump nominee who called Islam ‘a deficient theology’

ed note–for the record, I/we despise muslim haters and Islam bashers with an unbridled passion, something we have made clear over the many, many years we have been dong this. In addition to the fact that Islam-bashing is THE sparkplug which Judea, Inc has created/designated as the MO by which the clash of civilizations is to proceed, as well it is blatantly dishonest in that none of the attributes said to characterize Islam, from ‘jihad’ to ’72 virgins’ to ‘conversion by the sword’ are true. Furthermore, the idiotic statements from Vought that Muslims ‘stand condemned’ and that they ‘do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son’ is over-the top idiotic and anyone who has spent even 5 minutes reading the Qu’ran and seeing with their own eyes what Islam teaches about Jesus Christ would know in an instant that Islam is not a threat to Christianity whatsoever and CERTAINLY not the threat that Judaism is, which teaches that Jesus was a sex freak, a pervert, that his mother Mary was a prostitute and that Jesus is at this very moment suffering the punishment of hell for having opposed Judaism and the rabbis.

Having said this, our reason for posting this piece concerning Sanders is to show the inherent and shameless dishonesty/duplicity that is the beating heart of all Judaic operations. On the ‘left’ we have Bernie Sanders running to the defense of Islam against a ‘Christian’ when in fact as a ‘good Jew’ Sanders despises Islam and everything it stands for with every fiber of his Judaic being, and particularly the moral/social fibers contained within it relating to marriage, honesty in business dealings, politics, gender roles, etc. On the ‘right’, we have a whole sewer full of virulent, plague-infected Judaic rats, from Pamela Geller to Daniel Pipes to Podhoretz to William Kristol et al who cozy up to Christians and stoke the fears that the MEAN OL’ AY-RABS ARE GONNA GETCHA, so you better send your money and children off to fight 2 billion people around the world for Israel’s benefit.

Just like right and left pincers or sharp teeth on both the lower and upper palates of a predator’s mouth, this is how they ‘do it’.

thehill.com

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday derided Russell Vought, President Trump’s nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), over his past remarks on Islam.

Sanders specifically hit Vought’s January 2016 article for The Resurgent, which was called “Wheaton College and the Preservation of Theological Clarity.”

“Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology,” Vought wrote. “They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”

Vought’s article was addressing a controversy over a Wheaton professor who said Christians and Muslims worship the same deity.

Sanders blasted Vought over the piece during a Senate Budget Committee nomination hearing Wednesday.

“[It’s] indefensible, it is hateful and Islamophobic, and an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world,” Sanders told Vought.

Vought defended his article, but Sanders continued to press the nominee over another article in which he wrote that Muslims “stand condemned.”

“Are you suggesting that all of those people stand condemned?” Sanders asked Vought. “What about Jews? They stand condemned, too?”

Vought responded that he respects all people and that his article for a conservative blog last year was penned as a Christian.

Vought is the former vice president of the conservative Heritage Action for America, and a confirmation vote for his nomination is still needed.