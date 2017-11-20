Op Ed– ‘I am proud to be a Jew, one of G-d’s Chosen people, and I know what I am called to do’

ed note–as we point out here often, one simply cannot understand the alligator-jaws grip that Judaism has on the hearts, minds and souls of the Jewish people until one comes to understand the opiate that is its primary ingredient–pathological narcissism. If Judaism taught that its followers were the bottom of the sewer in terms of morals and human development and required its adherents to prostrate themselves before others in abject humility, to give all their possessions to the poor and to earn their living by the ‘sweat of their brow’ rather than by chicanery, duplicity, scams, and money-for-nothing schemes, how many ‘Jews’ would we find in the world?
Answer–less than zero.
A few other notable quotables from this piece–
1. Our esteemed Hebraic author (please, none of the usual nonsense about Khazars, Shmayzars, Layzars, etc) makes clear that it is indeed the Torah that binds the Jewish people together, and why should it not, when after all, the whole idea of ‘chosenness’ is first belched out within the pages of that horrid book, to wit–
‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy
Next, whatever ‘cooperation’ our esteemed Hebraic writer passingly envisions between Jews and Christians needs to be understood in the light of Judaic Torah teaching, which is that Jesus betrayed the Jewish people with His rejection of the racism and violence of the Torah and that in the end, Christians have only one recourse, which is to deny their Christianity or at least, put it towards the mission of propping up the state of Israel.
Vladimir Minkov, Israel National News
I came into the world in the autocratic Soviet Union as early as before the Second World War, in a Jewish and a bona fide Soviet family. The Soviets were a unique brand of Russian Orthodox Christianity, which worshipped in reality a human God being the ruler of the country and where Jews and Christians were spiritual enemies. In the 1970s, I immigrated to America, where democracy and true Judeo-Christian spirituality of this country made it possible to begin the search for the true meaning of this incomprehensible God above us humans and for the forbidden in the Soviet Union Torah. I discovered that the One God, the Torah, Judaism in their intellectual interpretations are the basis for determining the purpose of our stay in our world, the basis for defining Good and Evil. I discovered the basics of Western Judeo-Christian civilization where Jews and Christians, while being religiously different, have a common spiritual Torah-based foundation for creating a better world for everybody…
#1 by Wiliam Crain on 11/20/2017 - 9:34
I reject Jewry and Xianity in their entirety ~ from birth to death i remain an Atheist. As are all my family and friends.
All about some ‘all knowing guy in a rocking chair’ and cloud ppl all around is just beyond reason.
#2 by Paul Inman on 11/20/2017 - 9:34
Another mentally ill person suffering from delusions of grandeur. Pathetic that they actually believe that they are superior to others when the reverse is so obvious.