Op Ed– ‘I am proud to be a Jew, one of G-d’s Chosen people, and I know what I am called to do’

ed note–as we point out here often, one simply cannot understand the alligator-jaws grip that Judaism has on the hearts, minds and souls of the Jewish people until one comes to understand the opiate that is its primary ingredient– pathological narcissism . If Judaism taught that its followers were the bottom of the sewer in terms of morals and human development and required its adherents to prostrate themselves before others in abject humility, to give all their possessions to the poor and to earn their living by the ‘sweat of their brow’ rather than by chicanery, duplicity, scams, and money-for-nothing schemes, how many ‘Jews’ would we find in the world?

Answer–less than zero.

A few other notable quotables from this piece–

1. Our esteemed Hebraic author (please, none of the usual nonsense about Khazars, Shmayzars, Layzars, etc) makes clear that it is indeed the Torah that binds the Jewish people together, and why should it not, when after all, the whole idea of ‘chosenness’ is first belched out within the pages of that horrid book, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth …’–Book of Deuteronomy

Next, whatever ‘cooperation’ our esteemed Hebraic writer passingly envisions between Jews and Christians needs to be understood in the light of Judaic Torah teaching, which is that Jesus betrayed the Jewish people with His rejection of the racism and violence of the Torah and that in the end, Christians have only one recourse, which is to deny their Christianity or at least, put it towards the mission of propping up the state of Israel.

Vladimir Minkov, Israel National News

I came into the world in the autocratic Soviet Union as early as before the Second World War, in a Jewish and a bona fide Soviet family. The Soviets were a unique brand of Russian Orthodox Christianity, which worshipped in reality a human God being the ruler of the country and where Jews and Christians were spiritual enemies. In the 1970s, I immigrated to America, where democracy and true Judeo-Christian spirituality of this country made it possible to begin the search for the true meaning of this incomprehensible God above us humans and for the forbidden in the Soviet Union Torah. I discovered that the One God, the Torah, Judaism in their intellectual interpretations are the basis for determining the purpose of our stay in our world, the basis for defining Good and Evil. I discovered the basics of Western Judeo-Christian civilization where Jews and Christians, while being religiously different, have a common spiritual Torah-based foundation for creating a better world for everybody…

About forty years ago, my family and I arrived to America as Jewish refugees from the Soviet Union to join the Jewish world and the world of individual freedoms that did not exist in the former Soviet Union. We were eagerly expecting to become members of the three communities:

1. The American Jewish community guided by the Torah – to define and follow our Jewish living by the Torah in the world of individual freedoms

2. The Jewish-nation community guided by the state of Israel – to define and follow the Israeli guidance

3. The Judeo-Christian community of America guided by the Torah-originated Bible – to find out what might be a joint spiritual Torah/Bible-based foundation of the Jews and the Christians that allows building a better world for everybody together with everybody (Tikkun Olam).

I studied the Torah on my own, with rabbis, consulted numerous rabbis in the US, and in Israel, participated in numerous Jewish forums, and I found that

1. Yes, the majority of American Jews respect the Torah and believe they are guided by the Torah – however, their interpretations of the Torah are so different that sometimes they look like having nothing in common. How to find an interpretation that the majority may agree with?

2. Yes, Israel is trying to unite the world-wide Jewish nation – however, the concept for unification is a very limited one being the help to the state of Israel. What might be the role of Israel in helping the Jews to live Jewish in the Judeo-Christian world?

3. Yes, there are rabbis who are trying to find a common spiritual foundation with the Christians – however, the vast majority of rabbis are strengthening the spiritual separation between the Jews and Christians. How to break this separation wall and strengthen our Jewishness at the same time?

After all those findings, I have decided to do my own research – using my own skills and methods in the way as a professional scientist may do his/her research. The results of this work are presented in the book “In search of Jewish Intellectual Identity in the Modern Judeo-Christian World” – A Personal Intellectual Journey to Discover Jewish Identity (for Jews and Gentiles).

Jewish publisher Targum Press published this book. This book is full with challenging ideas and I hope that many intellectual Jews and Christians may be interested in reviewing the book and in presenting the thoughts for discussion – directly to Targum Press, or to this journal, or to me at my blog “Intellectual Judaism”.