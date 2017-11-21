Iranian President declares end of ISIS

ed note–there is no underscoring how important this is, as well as how devastating it is for Israel’s goals in the region and especially for Netanyahu.

That ISIS was a creation of Israel, the US, the UK, etc is not a matter up for debate or speculation. In the aftermath of George Bush’s disastrous invasion and destruction of Iraq, resulting not only in millions of dead people (whose images were seen all over the world via the internet every day) but as well the scores of dead servicemen and women returning to the US, the entire ‘war on terror’ schtick was revealed for the lie it was concerning Iraq being a ‘cakewalk’ for the mighty and invincible American military machine.

So, ‘plan B’ had to be adopted, and VOILA–the ‘Arab Spring’ and with it, its inevitable offshoots, ISIL and ISIS who would then be tasked with doing the dirty work which Israel would have preferred be done directly by American GIs but which–due to the political fallout associated with all of this–obviously had to be reconfigured and recalibrated for public consumption.

Therefore, instead of the American military machine going about the Middle East and engaging in regime change per Netanyahu’s orders and per the ‘recommendations’ of the 1996 Clean Break document (Zionist Jews never make ‘recommendations’) the plan was to use all the murder and mayhem created by the aforementioned ISIL and ISIS as the launching pad for utilizing American military might in a never-ending campaign in ‘defeating’ a monster of Israel and America’s creation and in the process, creating so much political instability that one by one, all those problematic governments, including those in Syria, Iran, Lebanon, etc all came tumbling down, only to be rebuilt in such a way that Israel found acceptable.

And what we have now instead is the tables being turned completely upside down and Israel’s plan being used against her in strengthening her enemies, namely Iran, Syria, Russia, and Hezbollah.

And thus it now becomes very clear why there is this sudden ‘bromance’ between Netanyahu and the Saudis, and particularly in the aftermath of Trump being elected and his (stated) intention of bringing about an end to American involvement in all of these wars for Israel that are not in America’s interests.

So, in the coming days, weeks, and months, look for a ‘new and improved’ form of ‘Islamic’ terrorism to emerge now that ISIS has been defeated and look for the Saudis to take the lead in running the destabilization campaign that Iran, Syria, Russia and Hezbollah have now effectively defeated and destroyed.

Jpost

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the end of Islamic State on Tuesday while a senior military commander thanked the “thousands of martyrs” killed in operations organized by Iran to defeat the militant group in Syria and Iraq.

“Today with God’s guidance and the resistance of people in the region we can say that this evil has either been lifted from the head of the people or has been reduced,” Rouhani said in an address broadcast live on state TV.

“Of course the remnants will continue but the foundation and roots have been destroyed.”

Major General Qassem Soleimani, a senior commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, also said Islamic State had been defeated, in a message sent on Tuesday to Iran’s supreme leader which was published on the Guards’ news site, Sepah News.

Iranian media have often carried video and pictures of Soleimani, who commands the Quds Force, the branch of the Guards responsible for operations outside Iran, at frontline positions in battles against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The Revolutionary Guards, a powerful military force which also oversees an economic empire worth billions of dollars, has been fighting in support of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and the central government in Baghdad for several years.

More than a thousand members of the Guards, including senior commanders, have been killed in Syria and Iraq.

The Syrian conflict has entered a new phase with the capture at the weekend by government forces and their allies of Albu Kamal, the last significant town in Syria held by Islamic State, where Soleimani was pictured by Iranian media last week.

Iraqi forces captured the border town of Rawa, the last remaining town there under Islamic State control, on Friday, signaling the collapse of the so-called caliphate it proclaimed in 2014 across vast swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory.

Most of the forces battling Islamic State in Syria and Iraq have said they expect it to go underground and turn to a guerrilla insurgency using sleeper cells and bombings.

In his address on Tuesday, Rouhani accused the United States and Israel of supporting Islamic State. He also criticized Arab powers in the region and asked why they had not spoken out about civilian deaths in Yemen’s conflict.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and other Arab states criticized Iran and its Lebanese Shi’ite ally Hezbollah at an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday, calling for a united front to counter Iranian interference.

Soleimani acknowledged the multinational force Iran has helped organize in the fight against Islamic State and thanked the “thousands of martyrs and wounded Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, Afghan and Pakistani defenders of the shrine.”

He pointed to the “decisive role” played by Hezbollah and the group’s leader Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and highlighted the thousands of Iraqi Shi’ite volunteers, known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, who have fought Islamic State in Iraq.

On websites linked to the Guards, members of the organization killed in Syria and Iraq are praised as protectors of Shi’ite holy sites and labeled “defenders of the shrine.”

Rouhani is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan in Russia on Wednesday to discuss the Syria conflict.

The Revolutionary Guards initially kept quiet about their military role in both Syria and Iraq but have become more outspoken about it as casualties have mounted. They frame their engagement as an existential struggle against the Sunni Muslim fighters of Islamic State, who see Shi’ites, the majority of Iran’s population, as apostates.

Last month, US President Donald Trump gave the US Treasury Department authority to impose economic sanctions on Guards members in response to what Washington calls its efforts to destabilize and undermine its opponents in the Middle East.