FRANCE – European Jewish Congress Threatens President Macron After Meeting With Marine Le Pen

EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS – The European Jewish Congress unanimously opposes any meetings or dealings with far-right political parties in Europe, an EJC delegation told French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Paris. The delegation, led by EJC President Moshe Kantor, also included Franvis Kalifat, President of CRIF, the umbrella organization of French Jews.

“We must draw strong and unequivocal red lines against all interaction with far-right European political parties,” Kantor said. “Some like to use the Jewish community as a fig leaf for their racist and xenophobic agendas or try and make common ground over views on Israel. We emphatically reject all these overtures and stand in complete solidarity with all targets of their intolerance and racism.”

He added: “Yesterday, Jews were the main targets and today it may be some other group. But we are under no illusions whatsoever that antisemitism remains a significant part of their worldview regardless of political tactics or electoral expediency.”

Kantor also told President Macron that the Jewish community stands shoulder to shoulder with the French Government and people in its battle against extremism and terrorism.

“In recent times, France has been attacked in the most severe way for the values and freedoms it stands for,” Dr. Kantor said. “First Jews were their target, but there is no doubt that they seek to attack all French citizens and the values of the French Republic.”

“The challenges that the French government must overcome are huge and we stand in full solidarity with the French people, willing and able to contribute in any way to our collective fight against terrorism and extremism,” he said.