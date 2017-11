Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Slams U.S. Jewry: ‘They Never Send Their Children to Fight for Their Country’

In an interview with i24 News, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely criticized American Jewry in reaction to protests that shut down her speech at Princeton’s Hillel

ed note–chock full o’ goodies, this one…

First, remember that it is an anti-Shemitic conspiracy theory and ‘canard’ to even SUGGEST, much less assert, that Jews are more loyal to Israel then their own country. The ‘dual-loyalty’ thingy is not allowed to be discussed, which is why every country around the world is expected to allow those of the non-Hebraic persuasion to have open, unfettered, red carpet access to the various intelligence agencies of these countries and to every single microbe of their topic secret, ultra-sensitive national security related material, and anyone who suggests that Jews have divided loyalties and therefore should not have access to such things is a filthy anti-Shemite.

Next, consider the fact that anyone else with roots in somewhere else who decided to take an ‘extended leave of absence’ so that they could serve in the military of ‘their country’ somewhere else, and especially if that ‘somewhere else’ happened to be a middle eastern country on not-so-friendly terms with the Jewish state, so-and-so would be immediately arrested upon debarking the aircraft after it landed in the US for even VOICING such a plan, much less actually executing it.

Do not overlook statements such as this made by Hotovely folks. Read them, study them, squirrel them away in your memories to be used later when the next time a discussion is started talking about how ‘anti-Shemitic’ it is for someone to entertain any concern (s) about the ‘dual loyalty’ issue when it comes to our citizens of the non-Gentile persuasion.

Haaretz

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely attacked U.S. Jewry, blaming the growing rift between the American Jewish community and Israel on the former’s “convenient lives,” as well as not knowing “how it feels to be attacked by rockets,” in an interview with i24 News on Thursday.

During the interview, Hotovely discussed the Western Wall crisis, saying that American Jews are using the situation for political gain.

Hotovely also referred to what she termed “the liberal dictatorship” in academic spaces that refuses to hear other opinions. She further criticized Princeton University Hillel, who recently disinvited her from speaking amid protests from Jewish students, saying that she was poorly treated by the Jewish campus organization.

When asked about why Jewish Americans may not feel connected to Israel, the deputy minister said that perhaps they are “too young to remember how it feels to be a Jewish person without a Jewish state.”

“The other issue is not understanding the complexity of the region,” she said. “People that never send their children to fight for their country, most of the Jews don’t have children serving as soldiers, going to the Marines, going to Afghanistan, or to Iraq. Most of them are having quite convenient lives. They don’t feel how it feels to be attacked by rockets, and I think part of it is to actually experience what Israel is dealing with on a daily basis.”

The U.S. military stopped recording the religion of recruits decades ago, but until then Jews served in slightly greater proportion than their percentage in the general population. There continues to be a Jewish presence in the military, including in the highest ranks. Gen. David Lee Goldfein is the U.S. Air Force chief of staff. There is an organized Jewish presence at military academies. A number of Jewish ex-servicemen have run for public office in recent years.

Additionally, a significant proportion of the U.S. Jewish population has lived in Israel, including stints in its military.