Lebanese Army And Hezbollah On “Full Combat Readiness” To Counter Israeli Aggression

Two days after Israel provided the first ever official confirmation of covert ties with Saudi Arabia, a step many analysts see as a precursor to future conflict in the Middle East involving adversaries Iran and Lebanon, on Tuesday the head of the Lebanese Army told the military to be at "full combat readiness" to face "the Israeli enemy" at the country's southern border. The announcement comes as Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, vow to tighten their grip on Lebanon's Hezbollah militia.

