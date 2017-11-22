Nefesh B’Nefesh to hold multiple fairs across North America

NBN will hold fairs in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, South Florida, and Atlanta, providing information to those looking to explore aliyah.

ed note–some very important items to keep in mind here–

Nefesh B’Nefesh (meaning ‘soul to soul’ in Hebrew) despite its very innocuous (if not benevolent) sounding name, is anything but that. It is about creating ‘critical mass’ in the form of religiously-deranged Jews emigrating to Palestine as a means of stealing more land and building a larger military force that will then be used for perpetuating and exacerbating all the murder and mayhem the world has witnessed now for over a century.

All can accept as fact that each and every Jew brought to the region will be subjected to the very same process that takes place in the refining and enrichment of uranium in preparation for making a nuclear weapon, in that they are infused from the moment they arrive with religious and narcissistic zealotry, made to memorize all the passages from the Torah that–like a magic incantation–act as the enabling words that bring about the bloodshed of Gentiles which Judaism requires for its own vitality and are schooled in all the dark arts of espionage, hasbara, sabotage, etc. Those who are deemed ‘gifted’ will be sent immediately ‘upstairs’ to be groomed and trained by Mossad where their ‘gifts’ will either be put to use in Israel proper or abroad as spies and assassins. As Netayahu recently said at a gathering of young Jews who had come to Israel under the auspices of Taglit (sister organization to Nefesh B’Nefesh) ‘you are all MEGA to me’.

To the uninitiated, this sounds harmless, as if Netanyahu was saying ‘you are all BIG to me’, but that is not what it means. MEGA was a code word used many years ago by Israel in discussing a high-level spy ensconced within Washington DC operating at the highest levels. The US intelligence community was very vague in discussing who they thought it might be, but there can be no mistake whatsoever about the fact that when Netanyahu used this word what he was saying was that all those yoots who had just arrived were viewed by him and by Israel in that very same capacity.

Israel National News

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel and JNF-USA, will be holding informational aliyah (immigration to Israel) fairs across the United States.

Staff members from the organization as well as Israeli vendors and service providers will be available to provide answers and guidance to individuals interested in making aliyah.

These fall fairs are aimed at both those looking to move to Israel in the near future as well as individuals who are curious about what aliyah might entail further down the line.

Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah advisors will be available for personal meetings on a range of aliyah related topics including aliyah rights and benefits, education, healthcare and employment. They will be joined by professionals from a wide range of fields including accounting, real estate & real estate law, financial planning and insurance who will offer personal consultations to meet each person’s specific needs.

Representatives from various Israeli communities including Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Jerusalem, Migdal Haemek and Yeruham will also be on hand to introduce future olim (immigrants to Israel) to their communities, as well as representatives from The Jewish Agency for Israel, Bayit Yisraeli and Naaleh.

Additionally, prospective olim attending the fairs will be able to learn more about the new joint Nefesh B’Nefesh and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael “Go Beyond” initiative. The project aims to assist new olim in maximizing the countless opportunities offered in the country’s northern and southern frontiers, as well as Jerusalem, by investing in its infrastructure and people.

Olim who will choose to make aliyah through “Go Beyond” will be offered additional enhanced benefits, including grants up to $20,000, pilot trips, regional aliyah guidance, employment opportunities and much more.

“It is extremely important for us to be there for the olim every step of the way from the initial planning stages,” said Marc Rosenberg, Director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh Pre-Aliyah Department. “The fall fairs are an ideal way to meet with future olim to better understand their individual needs, which in turn helps us provide them with the smoothest aliyah process possible.”