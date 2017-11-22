President Rouhani warns Mideast countries to not ‘fall for Israel’s trap’

YNET – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Middle Eastern countries Tuesday to beware of Israel’s actions, cautioning them to “not fall for Israel’s trap.” Rouhani spoke on the backdrop of Lebanese political turmoil, as part of which Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned.

Hariri left Paris Tuesday and is headed to Egypt, from which he will travel to Lebanon, two weeks after his surprise resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia.

Rouhani also defended Hezbollah’s purported role in defending Lebanon. “Hezbollah’s role is to defend the Lebanese people. Its weapons are thus for defensive purposes only,” the Iranian president said.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said Monday his organization delivered antitank missiles to the Gaza Strip. “I’m proud and honored to say we sent Kornet missiles to the Gaza Strip. We’re using our own weapons in Syria as well,” he said.

The Hezbollah chief was nevertheless dismissive towards allegations his organization was responsible for the ballistic missile recently launched from Yemen at Saudi Arabia by Iran-affiliated Houthi rebels.