How They Do (JEW) It– ‘Western Christianity in denial about Radical Islam’

ed note–we here at TUT have covered Jew-lio Meotti’s shameless, lying hasbara (yes, I repeat myself) in the past, and in particular, this piece written here after which time we challenged Meotti to a radio interview to discuss his views, which he patently declined.

Nevertheless, rest assured that a SIZABLE number of ‘truthers’, and particularly those holding membership in the ‘angry white man’s brigade’ otherwise known as White Nationalism, will swallow every letter, word, sentence, paragraph and punctuation mark of this piece of garbage, given that it feeds into their cult theology persecution complex. Sadly, I was even sent a piece recently written by the otherwise respectable Bp. Richard Williamson parroting the same line as espoused here by Jew-lio Meotti, that Islam poses an ‘existential threat’ to Christian civilization, a statement which is historically, factually and in all other ways just as erroneous and devoid of truth as saying that water does not extinguish fire.

Judaism was, is, and always will be the mortal enemy of Christians and of Christian civilization, anywhere, everywhere, anytime and everytime. Christians numbering in the tens of millions live (and have lived for the last 1,400 years since Islam first emerged) in Islamic countries. I personally visited several Christian churches in my various trips to Iran, some of the most beautiful I have ever seen. There are thousands of Christian churches, shrines, etc throughout the Islamic east and it is only, repeat–ONLY–due to the zionist-concocted ‘clash of civilizations’ (assisted by useful idiots for the most part within the Christian world) that there is presently this conflict between the 2 peoples, which organized Jewry wants to see take place with the express intention of seeing both rivals to the dictatorship of Jewish supremacy wipe each other out.

As we say here often, and which should be understood as much as the laws of gravity themselves–fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie.

Jpost

The West is still in denial about radical Islam’s goal to eradicate Christianity, according to an Italian journalist and author.

Once radical Islam gains a foothold in Europe, there is nothing suggesting that it can’t easily dismantle Western Christianity, just as it did Christianity in the Middle East, wrote Giulio Meotti, cultural editor for Il Foglio, in a Gatestone Institute article this week.

“If Eastern Christianity can be extinguished so easily, Western Europe will be next,” he wrote.

“While natural disasters such as tsunamis or earthquakes spur solidarity throughout the West, the disappearance of entire Christian populations and their ancient civilizations never seems to disturb anyone,” Meotti said in the essay titled “Europe: Destroyed by the West’s Indifference?” “Perhaps it is a sign of denial by the West.”

Meotti struck a similar tone to a piece written by CAMERA Christian media analyst Dexter Van Zile, who said that the reason many churches take to blaming Israel is because the Jewish state is a safe target, while offending a jihadist would offer a different result.

“Our media and intelligentsia are always on the alert to defend everything coming from Islam, whether women’s veils or the ‘right not to be offended’ by cartoons,” Meotti wrote. “The same establishment, however, lies in a coma when Christian symbols come under attack.”

Meotti recalled that when in 2015 the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters liberated Sinjar and rescued tens of thousands of Yazidis and Christians, an unidentified soldier – on Easter Sunday – had erected a cross in the area where a church had once stood.

“It was a declaration of the resurrection of life after the onslaught of the Islamic State,” he said. “This cross was like the flag raised in Iwo Jima.”

But, the Italian said, not one Western newspaper published the photograph. “Our general unwillingness to address any threat indicates a Western impotence in the face of barbarism,” he said.

The Media Research Center found that US television devoted more than six times the amount of air time to the death of a gorilla in comparison to the air time given to the beheading of 21 Coptic Christians in Libya in 2015.

“How is it possible that the killing of a gorilla moves the Western public more than 19 Yazidi girls burned alive in a cage?” he said. “Few people saw the photograph of Khaled al-Asaad, the brave archaeologist who refused to lead ISIS to the antiquities of Palmyra. The henchmen of ISIS beheaded him and hung him upside down. We turned away in horror.”

The Unity Coalition for Israel, which monitors attacks against Western democracy and the State of Israel, echoed Meotti’s statements following the New York terrorist attack this month.

“Let’s be clear: radical Islamic terrorists have been launching attacks here in the United States for years, with the deadliest occurring on September 11, 2001,” the group’s Democracy Under Attack editorial said. “These attacks are not going to stop unless we first admit that we have been and are under attack and – finally – take strong steps to prevent further attacks.”