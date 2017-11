POLAND – “Entry Forbidden to Jews”: Polish Hostel Hangs Hateful Sign

SPUTNIK – An anti-Semitic message, “Entry forbidden to Jews, commies and all thieves and traitors of Poland,” was hung outside a hotel in Cesarzowice, Poland, local media reported on Tuesday. The town of Cesarzowice is just outside Wroclaw, a major city that fell under scrutiny not long ago for similar reasons: in November 2015, Piotr Rybak, a leader of the National Radical Camp, a Polish extreme right, anti-communist and nationalist political party, burned an effigy of a Jew at an anti-immigrant demonstration. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 11/24/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.