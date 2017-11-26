‘I Don’t Believe In Science,’ Says Flat-Earther Set To Launch Himself In Own Rocket

ed note–no folks, as entertaining as this may be, the fact is that this is no laughing matter and is not being presented here for entertainment value at all.

There is something deadly serious about all of this, a topic which we discuss on a regular basis on this website, which is how this person is representative of a group (whose numbers are by no means single, double, triple or even quadruple digited) who have all but decimated what little credibility the 9/11 truth movement garnered in the immediate aftermath of that event. Besides the ‘flat-earthers’, we have the ‘everything is a hoax’ brigade, whose partial list of ‘non-events’/hoaxes includes the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary, the bombing at the Boston Marathon, the shooting at Las Vegas, etc, etc, etc. Standing alongside them are the ‘Reptilian’ chasers, the Bilderberger watchers, the ‘Illuminati’ investigators, and an assorted box of ideological chocolate candies whose particular ‘flavors’ we can’t even begin to list here for lack of typing space and time.

Rest assured however, that when those who have dedicated themselves to our destruction look out upon the landscape representing ‘duh muvvmnt’, they are WAAAAY past ‘tickled pink’ and ‘pleased as punch’ as they laugh themselves dangerously close to collective cardiac arrest when they consider just how easy it has been to neutralize virtually any and all resistance to their agenda, and not with a gun to our heads, but rather with a baited hook which unfortunately, far too many amongst us have gobbled down to the very bottom of their innards as if it were the elixir of life itself and the key to our collective salvation and liberation.