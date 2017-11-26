«

‘I Don’t Believe In Science,’ Says Flat-Earther Set To Launch Himself In Own Rocket


ed note–no folks, as entertaining as this may be, the fact is that this is no laughing matter and is not being presented here for entertainment value at all.

There is something deadly serious about all of this, a topic which we discuss on a regular basis on this website, which is how this person is representative of a group (whose numbers are by no means single, double, triple or even quadruple digited) who have all but decimated what little credibility the 9/11 truth movement garnered in the immediate aftermath of that event. Besides the ‘flat-earthers’, we have the ‘everything is a hoax’ brigade, whose partial list of ‘non-events’/hoaxes includes the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary, the bombing at the Boston Marathon, the shooting at Las Vegas, etc, etc, etc. Standing alongside them are the ‘Reptilian’ chasers, the Bilderberger watchers, the ‘Illuminati’ investigators, and an assorted box of ideological chocolate candies whose particular ‘flavors’ we can’t even begin to list here for lack of typing space and time.

Rest assured however, that when those who have dedicated themselves to our destruction look out upon the landscape representing ‘duh muvvmnt’, they are WAAAAY past ‘tickled pink’ and ‘pleased as punch’ as they laugh themselves dangerously close to collective cardiac arrest when they consider just how easy it has been to neutralize virtually any and all resistance to their agenda, and not with a gun to our heads, but rather with a baited hook which unfortunately, far too many amongst us have gobbled down to the very bottom of their innards as if it were the elixir of life itself and the key to our collective salvation and liberation.

  1. #1 by Anti-JEW on 11/26/2017 - 9:34

    You think we are the only intelligent life in the galaxy let alone the Universe of billions of galaxies?
    You are censors of the truth that ALL religion is conman fraud. As in Mohammed left Earth on a White Horse.
    Explain monoliths around the globe among peoples who could not even invent a wheel.

    ed note–we never said that humans were the only intelligent life in the galaxy. What we don’t (yet) embrace–based solely on your assertion and without any kind of scientific, rational proof, is that Jesus is the Capt. Kirk of some intergalactical armada and that Mohammed left earth on a white horse.
    It is people such as YOU, not the rational individuals associated with this endeavor here, are the reason we lose every battle to our enemies.    .

  2. #2 by Patrick on 11/26/2017 - 9:34

    ed note is correct here–the 9/11 truth movement has become a haven and haunt for the lunatic fringe, a bazaar of the most bizarre and outlandish ideas imaginable and which plays an indispensable role in assisting the Zionists in keeping their forward momentum while we do nothing but move in reverse or at best–move nowhere.

