PM Netanyahu, Interior Minister Deri praise current coalition as ‘best’ government for Israel and the haredim

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon opened a Likud party meeting by saying that the current coalition is the “best option for the State of Israel.”

“I think that this is the best government for the State of Israel, and I think that you agree with me, as do many Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said.

“So first of all, I want to thank all the ministers and MKs for their cooperation for the sake of Israel. I also want to thank our coalition partners, who chose to continue working responsibly with us for the sake of Israel’s citizens.

“Our government is strong and stable, and we will continue working together for the sake of Israel and its citizens.”

“This is the best coalition possible for the haredi public,” he said. “No one should reproach us. We have our rabbis, we have our sages. Our party rabbi, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, told me to protect the current coalition at all costs.”