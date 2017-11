Russia Investigates If Tsar Nicholas II Was Killed In Jewish Ritual Murder

DAILY MAIL – Fury as Russia launches investigation into whether the last tsar Nicholas II was killed with his family as part of a ‘Jewish ritual murder’, at behest of Putin’s confessor. Russia is launching an investigation into whether Tsar Nicholas II and his family were killed by Jews as part of a ‘ritual murder’ in a move that has infuriated anti-Semitism campaigners. Father Tikhon Shevkunov, the Orthodox bishop heading an investigatory panel, is among hardcore members of the church who claim the final Russian emperor was murdered in a Jewish ritual. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

