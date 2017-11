Lest We Forget– Is ‘Today Show’ Host Matt Lauer Democrat or Republican?

‘Lauer faced allegations for his lack of fact-checking, and doing his homework on the Democratic and Republican nominees he was interviewing. There were several discrepancies in the way he questioned Trump and Hillary. While he kept interrupting the 68-year-old Democratic presidential candidate, he let the 70-year-old real estate mogul speak for a longer duration. While Lauer himself may identify as a Democrat, he has been slammed by the Democrats at town hall for showing bias.’