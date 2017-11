Israeli parliamentarians discuss clause allowing ‘Jews only’ communities

MEMO – One article of the draft legislation states that “every resident of Israel, without difference of religion or nationality, has the right to act to preserve his culture, heritage, language and identity”, and that a religious or national community has the right “to establish a separate communal town”.

Many Israeli communities already filter potential residents on the grounds of ‘social suitability’ through admission committees, a mechanism that has served to exclude Palestinian citizens from hundreds of rural communities. CONTINUE READING