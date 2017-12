US aircraft carrier gets its own Torah scrolls

Sailors on USS Gerald R. Ford receive sacred parchment dedicated in memory of WWII veteran Jacob Kamaras

ed note–several ‘goodies’ contained herein…

1. Where, oh where, are the ACLU, the ADL, SPLC and other assorted groups constantly kvetching, lecturing, threatening, litigating, etc, about separation of church and state? Where is the ‘concern’ for those non-Jews who are going to be left out? We all know what the reaction would be if this same aircraft carrier had been given its own over-sized copy of the Qu’ran and the screeching that would take place that DEM MOOZLUMS had somehow gotten control of the US Navy and how this was ‘proof’ that Trump was a ‘secret member’ of the Muslim Brotherhood. Dittoes if a rather large crucifix was donated to the US Navy, or even, if it were announced that Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ were added to the lineup of movies that would be available to US servicemen serving on board to be watched when they were enjoying a little down-time.

The bigger issues however are as follows–

A. Notice that indeed what was given here were Torah scrolls, not copies of the Talmud. We are forced to point this out due to the incessant, dis-factional and poorly-researched assertions by so many ‘experts’ that Judaism and the Torah are as divorced from each other as night and day, as completely an untrue statement as saying that dogs being ‘man’s best friend’ means that they are not carnivores.

There is a more hidden, nuanced, and poignant element associated with this however, which is as follows–

The military arm of Uncle Sam is considered every bit as much the property of Judea, Inc as are the banks, media, monetary system, political institutions, etc in America. Israel views every bullet, every bomb, and every boat to be hers by virtue of both ‘divine right’ as well as by the fact that as the modern day manifestation of the same Roman Empire that destroyed Jewlandia 2,000 years ago, that the military might of America has one purpose and one purpose only–to ‘make right’ what ancient Rome did in millenia past by destroying Judea as well as continuing on with that previously-interrupted process of Judaization/Judaification of that giant swath of real estate lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers as specifically commanded in the Torah, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

But equally important, what all nations around the world–and particularly those who find themselves in the cross hairs of Judaism’s planned ‘cleansing’ of the Middle East as a preparatory step towards creating ‘Greater’ Israel–need to understand is the manner by which these Torah scrolls being placed on board this naval vessel that is armed to the teeth with the most deadly and sophisticated weaponry known to man is viewed for its symbolic importance, in that it is a living breathing declaration of intent to slaughter all those who dare get sideways with the ‘god’ of Israel and with his ‘chosen people’, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

In short, this is all a real-life/real-time version of that cheezy, stupid line from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ where Markus Brody (as ominous music plays in the background) is heard to explain Hitler’s drive to locate this piece of historical archeology in that ‘The bible speaks of the ark leveling mountains and laying waste to entire regions…an army that carries the ark before it…is invincible…’

JTA

Jewish sailors aboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford now have a Torah scroll to use during their six- to eight-month stints at sea.

The umbrella body for Jewish chaplains, the JWB Jewish Chaplains Council, dedicated the scroll on Wednesday aboard the ship in Norfolk, Virginia.

It was dedicated to the memory Sgt. Jacob Kamaras, a veteran of the US Army Air Corps during World War II. On hand for the ceremony were his son, Philip Kamaras, a New York lawyer, and his namesake grandson, Jacob Kamaras, a journalist and publicist in Houston.

The Kamaras family helped pay for the $36,000 scroll as part of the chaplains’ council Torah for Our Troops campaign, which equips chaplains with travel-size Torah scrolls. The scroll, slightly smaller than those used in most synagogues, is designed for use in the shipboard chapel.

“My dad was a blue-collar worker who was drafted at age 34 before landing in Europe to fight for the four freedoms,” Philip Kamaras said in a statement describing his tailor father, referring to goals articulated by US president Franklin Roosevelt in his 1941 State of the Union address. “Now his legacy will live on as his Torah sails the world, overlooking brave sailors and giving them strength.”