CHA-CHING!!! Trump U.K. Visit Postponed After Twitter Spat With May

Reports of shelving Trump’s trip come the day after he fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May for criticizing his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos

ed note–yes, I still maintain that it is possible that Trump was in fact not the responsible party in re-tweeting these videos, but rather someone else (gee, wonder who would want to do something like this?) with an agenda. The fact that Trump has not (yet) made the claim that he did not send it means nothing. When he was confronted with the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape back during the campaign engaging in ‘locker room talk’, he owned up to it and apologized. Now however he is saying that the tape was a fake done to deliberately put pressure on him and cause him to lose the election.

But no, Israel never does things like this. They never hack into people’s computers, read what they have to say on some matter or else hijack the computer for their own purposes.

At a time when Trump is trying to put together this ‘ultimate’ peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, this is exactly the kind of thing he would know not to do, knowing what kind of blowup that would arise out of it, including–as demonstrated with this news story–his ability to meet, greet and engage other world leaders.

Haaretz

American diplomats have postponed U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain next month, the British Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday. The report follows a clash between Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May over Twitter after the U.S. president retweeted videos by a far-right party leader in Britain.

A new date for Trump’s trip, the report says, has not been selected.

President Trump was tentatively scheduled for a ‘working visit’ early in 2018. The original plan for a state visit, including a meeting with the Queen, was scaled back after Trump expressed concern over mass protests at his arrival. Leaders of the two countries have been working to organize a visit for months against the backdrop of criticism of Trump in Britain.

Trump fired back at May on Thursday over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain.

“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted.

The Twitter handle Trump initially included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.

Trump retweeted a series of shocking anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right British politician Wednesday morning, sparking swift and searing responses in the U.K. The videos were first posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

Negative responses included one from May’s spokesperson, who said “It was wrong for the president to have done this.”