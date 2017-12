Arab Christian, 10 yrs old attacked and beaten by religious Jews

Father of victim says boy was pulled into assailants’ car, beaten and repeatedly called a ‘stinking Arab’; police investigating

ed note–Now WAAAAAAIT a minute here…’Religious Jews’ in Israel beat up a CHRISTIAN???

INCONCEIVABLE.

Clearly, this is a hoax that in fact did not take place at all, similar to Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon Bombings, etc, because–

1. Since Zionism and Judaism are completely opposite each other (as we are regularly told by both progressives, the ‘good rabbis’ at Neturei Karta and certain ‘experts’ within the anti-Zionist/9/11 ‘truth movement’) this is not possible. There are no ‘religious’ Jews living in Israel, because to reside in Israel by default makes one a ‘Zionist’, and since–as already discussed, Judaism and Zionism are incompatible with each other, ergo, this in fact did not take place, QED, and–

2. This is OBVIOUSLY a hoax, because–as we are told on a regular basis by both Christian Zionists and their demonic overlords who make sure to keep Christians in the dark about how Judaism really feels about Jesus Christ and His followers–Christians and Jews are just CHUMMY these days, and especially now that Christians are dutifully forking over on an hour-by-hour basis their money, political support and the blood of their children in fighting Judea, Inc’s wars for her in all sorts of places around the globe.

All joking aside here folks, what this little vignette reveals is that Judaism IS the problem. It is the source from whence all Zionist violence, chicanery, deception and every other activity on the negative side of the human behavior line originates. Without the violence of Judaism, there would be no violence of Zionism. Zionism represents the teeth of the wolf, but it is the wolf’s carnivorous character embedded deeply and inextricably within its DNA that gives those teeth their deadly characteristics.

Times of Israel

Police in Haifa were investigating an alleged hate crime over the weekend, after an Arab man said his twin boys were attacked and beaten by three young religious Jews.

The man told Hadashot news his children and some friends were were waiting for their ride home from school Thursday afternoon when a car stopped beside them.

“Three young men got out and started beating them,” the man said. “One of my kids and his friends managed to run away. My other boy was badly beaten by the attackers.”

He said the Jewish men then pulled his son into their car and drove off with him. “They simply kidnapped my boy,” he said. The assailants allegedly continued roughing the boy up while berating him, repeatedly calling him a “stinking Arab” and demanding to know where his friends had run off to.

At one point, he said, the attackers noticed the cross around his son’s neck. “They told him ‘Oh, you’re a Christian? If you were a Muslim we would have killed you now.’ Then they threw him out of the car,” the father recounted.

The man said his son came home wounded and scared “and wouldn’t talk for 20 minutes.”

He then went to file a complaint with police and said he was afraid the assailants would return to torment his children again.

Police said the case was being investigated and that violence and bullying would not be tolerated.