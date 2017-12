Police bust Tel Aviv prostitution ring

11 suspects, among them the city’s ‘prostitution king,’ arrested in sting around old central bus station

Times of Israel

Eleven people were arrested in raids Monday morning for running a prostitution ring in south Tel Aviv, police said.

According to police, the suspects operated a number of brothels in the area around the city’s old central bus station.

Among those arrested were the alleged head of the crime ring, whom Hebrew media reports call Tel Aviv’s prostitution king.”

He is suspected not of pimping but rather of renting out the rooms in brothels and providing other services in support of the prostitution ring, Hadashot TV news reported.

Police said the rest of those arrested are suspected of money laundering and evading millions of shekels in taxes.

“These criminals make their fortunes by committing grave criminal offenses, and to make matters worse they do this through the cynical exploitation of weak populations,” police said.