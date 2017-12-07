‘All of our activities are based on Torah’

‘All of the actions we do, whether they are in Jerusalem or anywhere else in Israel, are based on Torah…We are fulfilling the Torah’s commandments. What we see here, around us, are people raising money for those who put their energy into Torah. This entire process strengthens those who learn Torah every day, and it gives me strength because I know that I am fulfilling what the Torah says…’

ed note–once again, something that should not need repeating but nevertheless must be repeated in the interests of disabusing those who–despite not just a mountain of evidence, but indeed a mountain RANGE–continue to cling irrationally to the notion that modern day Judaism and its followers have abandoned the Torah and instead follow the Talmud.

Arutz Sheva participated in an event marking Echad L’echad’s annual “Chariday,” meeting and speaking with public figures and men of deeds who joined hands with Echad L’echad providing their support.

“All of the actions we do, whether they are in Jerusalem or anywhere else in Israel, are based on Torah,” Jerusalem Councilman Aryeh King told Arutz Sheva. “We are fulfilling the Torah’s commandments. What we see here, around us, are people raising money for those who put their energy into Torah. This entire process strengthens those who learn Torah every day, and it gives me strength because I know that I am fulfilling what the Torah says.”

“There are those who give me Torah zest, who show me that we are doing the right thing. Our fight for the holiness of Jerusalem, for the holiness of Shabbat (the Sabbath), and for the wholeness of Israel – it’s all based on Torah.”

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) was excited to arrive at the event on the anniversary of Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Nerya’s passing, and noted that Rabbi Nerya’s son and grandson were leading the event.

“On the eve of the anniversary of Rabbi Nerya’s passing, we are elevating his soul via the donations in his memory. We are working to strengthen Torah in the Religious Zionist world,” he told Arutz Sheva. “We’re doing this via the married Torah students, who sit and learn our redeeming Torah . For Religious Zionists, Torah is as Rabbi Nerya searched for: ‘Yeshivas in every place, our heads deep in Torah’s secrets, and our feet in the clumps of its soil.’ We are connecting all of these things, and it is all in his merit.:

“I came here because I admire the Nerya family and Echad L’echad,” Israeli nationalist Baruch Marzel told Arutz Sheva. “This is what will save the next generation of Religious Zionists. We need to understand that for every Torah scholar in the Religious Zionist community, there are twenty or thirty in the haredi community. Over the next generation, this number will double, and will quadruple in the generation following. We must, for the sake of Religious Zionism’s continuation, raise serious Torah scholars of our own.”

Kiryat Arba Deputy Mayor Yisrael Bramson also attended the event, helping Echad L’echad’s call center operators.

“As the manager of Cave of the Patriarchs Yeshiva, I support dozens of Torah scholars,” he said. “I must say that Echad L’echad is a full partner in the Torah world, and in building Torah in Hevron and many other places. This is an organization unequaled in the Religious Zionist world.”