Trump urges Saudi Arabia to “immediately” end Yemen blockade

Trump's official statement urged U.S. officials "to call the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to request that they completely allow food, fuel, water, and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it." "This must be done for humanitarian reasons immediately," the statement added.

