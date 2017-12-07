Ultra-Orthodox Politicians in Israel Greet Trump’s Jerusalem Announcement With Unexpected Skepticism

‘Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will cost us dearly in terms of the diplomatic plan that he will present. It will harm us’

Ultra-Orthodox politicians in Israel reacted with unexpected skepticism toward Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Arutz Sheva reported.

Though many Haredi politicians have advocated for such recognition, some are now saying now was not the time. They worry that it will force Israel into a peace process as underdogs in the region.

‘Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will cost us dearly in terms of the diplomatic plan that he will present. It will harm us’ said Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush, of the United Torah Judaism party.