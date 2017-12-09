The White House Is Back To Telling Jews That Time Started With Jesus

ed note–it may sound like a whole helluva lot of nothing, but there is actually more to it than most would realize–

1. The visceral hatred which Jews entertain for Jesus and all things Christian. The document was signed in a (for the most part) Christian country and whose president–at least nominally–is a Christian. When the Jewish state signs its official documents, it does so using the Hebraic calendar and no one DARES complain about that.

Also note–‘year of our Lord’ is the English translation of the Latin ‘Anno Domini’, or ‘A.D.’, which probably also explains quite a bit about the Judaic reaction against it, given the events of 70 AD by the Romans.

and–

2. Trump–if indeed he is out to placate the Jews in all manners possible–could have omitted that phrase, and all can rest assured that the professionals working within his diplomatic community understood in an instant the significance of including ‘AD’ and how it would be read by Judea Inc, so the question that needs to be asked and answered is–why did he do it?

The Jewish Daily Forward

In the all-consuming debate surrounding President Trump’s Jerusalem statement, little attention was paid to the formal date on the proclamation signed by Trump.

The end of the document stated that it was signed on “this sixth day of December in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen.” This is the formal language used by the U.S. government for presidential proclamations, referring to the years passed since the birth of Jesus Christ (and the beginning of the Gregorian calendar).

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro may be the only one who paid any attention to this formulation. In fact, as he explained on Twitter, when Shapiro served in the Obama administration, he “worked hard (with mixed success) to get that standard formulation out of White House proclamations aimed at the Jewish community.”

Shapiro’s hard work may have made a change in the previous administration. But under Trump, the “year of our Lord” is back, even when signing a document recognizing the capital of the Jewish state.