Once again the ‘Truth Movement’ fails i.e. Trump’s ‘Jerusalem’ Declaration

#1 by James Benn on 12/10/2017 - 9:34
A persuasive argument by Staś. And yes, I am quite sure large segments of the US military are sick to death of fielding people to die for the Chosenists and their ongoing hellish wars in the Middle East. And yes, given Trump’s history and nature, it is hard to imagine he is simply conceding ‘victory’ to What-a-Yahoo without some quid-pro-quo.
The argument is predicated on the idea that Trump wants to force Yahoo to the negotiating table to hammer out some kind of ‘peace deal’ vis-à-vis the benighted Palestinians. A ‘peace deal’ in whatever form can mean only one thing … an end to Israhell’s expansionary plans in the name of Eretz (or should that Ersatz?) Israhell. Does Israhell and its backers have any intention of letting that happen? Let us see if anyone comes to the ‘deal table’.
But the question remains why. Why does Trump care? Why isn’t Trump in full support of Israhell’s expansionary plans? Circa 90 million Christian Zionists seem to be. “Because the United States Empire is crumbling because of its deep relationship with the State of Israel” runs the argument.
Firstly, do we care if the US Empire crumbles to dust? The entire world is sick to death of US Empire. Besides Trump was elected under the rubric of ‘America First’. Why? Because it’s not just the Empire which is crumbling. The entire US infrastructure is well on the way to collapse because the US is in SO MUCH DEBT. Trump himself oversaw the raising of the ‘debt ceiling’ to 20 trillion unpayable dollaroonies.
Why does Israhelli opinion matter at all? Because the backers of Israhell and its expansionary plans OWN the US debt. And everybody else’s debt for that matter.
