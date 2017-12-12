How They Do It– ‘This Wasn’t Supposed to Happen at a Conference on anti-Semitism, Jews being lectured on the suffering of others’

‘Jews are apathetic to suffering of other minorities,’ World Jewish Congress counsel tells a Tel Aviv conference, but gets lukewarm response from delegates

ed note–Please allow us, if we may, gentle Gentile readers, to translate for you–

First, the obvious–Our esteemed Hebraic author does not like the fact that others of the non-Judaic persuasion get equal billing in terms of their suffering as GAAAAAWD’S chosenoids. In the Judaic mindset, there is only one ‘racism’ and only only one ‘persecution’ that matters, and it is that visceral, autonomic, inevitable and inescapable allergic reaction which non-Jews regularly display whenever they encounter the obnoxious, haughty, elitist, and institutionally dishonest mindset and demeanor of those who see themselves as ‘the Chosen’.

Second, while the comments on the part of Rosensaft which are the source of our esteemed Hebraic author’s angst appear to be enlightened and inclusive, bringing into the ‘big tent’ of racism-based victimology those of African ancestry and DEM MOOZLUMS, there are a few things to consider here before Rosensaft is canonized a saint or knighted by the queen–

1. Institutionalized hatred of blacks and those of African ancestry BEGAN with Judaism. As much as they would like to claim that ‘we didn’t light the fire’–borrowing the title of a song written by another ‘proud Jew’ going by the name Billy Joel–the fact of the matter is, they did. Hatred of blacks began in the Torah, specifically in the book of Genesis, where Ham–believed by Jews to be the father of the African peoples–is said to have seen and laughed at his father Noah who was passed out naked in his tent after along night of drinking and as such, is thus ‘cursed’–as well as all his progeny–to live a live of enslavement to his brothers, ‘Shem’ (from whom Jews claim their lineage) and ‘Japeth’–said to be the father of the ‘white’ races. Within Judaic communities throughout the world, those of African descent are referred to as ‘schvartzes’ (the Yiddish-based equivalent for the word ‘nigger’) and in Israel blacks are referred to as ‘Kushim’, a racially-derogatory Hebrew word used in Israel meant to disparage those of African descent.

As far a the only real ‘anti-Shemtism’ that exists, which is the hatred of the true Semites, meaning the Arabs and indigenous people of the Middle East, again, the institutionalization of this racism got its start with–drum role please–Judaism, and specifically in the story dealing with Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, and Ishmael, where the selfless, loving, all-accepting and all-embracing Jewish wife of Abraham–Sarah–orders Abraham to expel his son Ishmael to the certain death caused by the exposure, heat, hunger and thirst of the desert, described in the book of Genesis, chapter 21 which reads thus–

‘And Sarah said to Abraham, ‘Get rid of that slave woman and her son, for that woman’s son will never share in the inheritance with my son Isaac…And so early the next morning Abraham took some food and a skin of water and gave them to Hagar. He set them on her shoulders and then sent her off with the boy into the Desert of Beersheba. When the water in the skin was gone, she put the boy under one of the bushes. Then she went off and sat down about a bowshot away, for she thought, ‘I cannot watch the boy die,’ and as she sat there, she began to sob…’

So, what’s the real game here on the part of Rosensaft’s sudden concern that maybe Jews should include ‘Schvartes’ and ‘Ishmaelites’ into the otherwise exclusive country club of persecution and reparations?

Fear not, gentle, Gentile readers, as the answer is easily decoded with his following statement (s)–

‘I’m sorry, but the white supremacist ideology that holds African-Americans and Hispanics to be inferior to Caucasians is every bit as reprehensible as anti-Semitism. So are other kinds of discrimination and oppression on the basis of religion, race and nationality.’

So, what he sees here is an opportunity to throw all focus of the scourge of racism on–drum role please– ‘white nationalists,’ whose numbers are actually relatively small but who (due to their own institutionalized and insipid stupidity, paired with the high-intensity media coverage that this stupidity has been granted recently by the JMSM) are now featured front and center as the spokespersons of white, western, Christian heritage going all the way back to the time of the Greeks and Romans.

But the real ‘AH, HA’ moment is when Rosensaft–exposing yet again that when organized Jewish interests pretend to be affected by the suffering of other non-Jews that it is only a strategic maneuver in furthering their own interests–indiscreetly burps out the following piece of ugly truth–

‘If we do not recognize the suffering of others and the hatred directed against others, for what reason and on what basis can we expect others to look at the hatred directed against us and want to identify with us?’

WHAM, BAM, THANK YOU, MAAM…

In other words, he doesn’t really give a good Goddamn about racism against blacks, hispanics or against DEM MOOZLUMS, but does recognize that if he and his fellow choseonids do not pretend to care about this issue that it will undercut and undermine what they are trying to achieve for themselves, which is all the perks that come from being the ‘most persecuted people’ in history.

To be fair however, at least there was one member in attendance who decided to put aside all the PR schtick and show the real unvarnished ugly truth of the Judaic mindset in her remarks with the following comment, to wit–

‘I don’t think we Jews need to spend our energy, our money, and our time defending Arabs, because I think they have their own people to do that. I think it is good to be well-meaning and wonderful to have a big heart, but let’s keep it for ourselves…’

‘keep it for ourselves…keep it for ourselves…keep it for ourselves…’

And for which, as the gentle, Gentile reader will read, ‘drew a large round of applause from those in attendance’…

And finally, notice who does NOT make the list of those whose suffering ‘matters’–Christians of whatever stripe, and for easily understood reasons when one remembers what the Jews thought of Jesus going all the way back to the beginning, and what they think of him now- –

We say it often and it bears repeating–no one ever accused ‘them’ of being stupid.

We also say often, and it bears repeating again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and YET again, that whenever anyone of the non-Hebraic persuasion is being courted, coddled, and cooed by some sales rep from the marketing firm of Judea, Inc (such as the aforedescribed Rosensaft) with sweet nothings being whispered into their ears meant to seduce them into a frame of mind where they then become the plaything of organized Jewry, what they need to remind themselves at the end of every sentence at it enters into their mental bloodstream is that by the very nature of Israel’s ‘By way of deception, we shall make war’ motto, an axiom that will not and CANNOT ever change–

‘Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie’

Haaretz

Many would argue that anti-Semitism is no worse than any other hatred. But it’s not every day that a top official at the World Jewish Congress tries to make that case – let alone suggest that Jews are apathetic to the suffering of other minorities.

So when Menachem Rosensaft, the general counsel of the WJC, an organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism, delivered remarks in this vein at a Tel Aviv conference on anti-Semitism on Monday, the audience was – needless to say – caught off guard.

“Anti-Semitism is sometimes referred to as the most pernicious hatred,” he told delegates. “I respectfully reject that characterization and any suggestion that anti-Semitism is somehow worse than other forms of bigotry.

He continued: “I’m sorry, but the white supremacist ideology that holds African-Americans and Hispanics to be inferior to Caucasians is every bit as reprehensible as anti-Semitism. So are other kinds of discrimination and oppression on the basis of religion, race and nationality.

“The hatred that resulted in the genocide of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica and of the Tutsi in Rwanda are no less evil than the hatred of Jews that resulted in pogroms and the Shoah,” he added.

It wasn’t exactly what participants at “The Oldest Hatred Gone Viral” summit had come expecting to hear.

Rosensaft, who teaches law at Columbia and Cornell, was a keynote speaker at the conference, sponsored by the WJC in cooperation with NGO Monitor, a right-wing organization that tracks the activities of anti-occupation and other civil society groups in Israel.

Menachem Rosensaft, general counsel of the World Jewish Congress.Courtesy of the World Jewish Congress is Considered an international expert on genocide, Rosensaft suggested that Jews were not sensitive enough to the persecution of other minorities, in particular Muslims and African-Americans.

“In our fight against anti-Semitism, we must never allow ourselves to lose sight of the fundamental reality: That precisely the same dangerous hatred used to incite violence – sometimes lethal violence – against Jews can just as easily be used against other minorities,” he said.

Rosensaft said that Jews tend to focus too much on anti-Semitism from the left and ignore anti-Semitism on the right. “I am as concerned about neo-Nazis and white supremacists shouting ‘Jews shall not replace us,’” he said, referring to the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, “as I am by jihadists or BDS activists who deny Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

“We do ourselves a disservice, in my opinion, when some of us focus our attention – primarily, if not exclusively – on the anti-Semitism generated by the anti-Israel left, while minimizing the impact of the bigotry and xenophobia emanating from the extreme right.”

Rosensaft, a child of Holocaust survivors and considered a leading authority on the second generation, warned that Jewish apathy to the plight of others would cause others to be apathetic to the plight of the Jews.

“If we do not recognize the suffering of others and the hatred directed against others, for what reason and on what basis can we expect others to look at the hatred directed against us and want to identify with us?” he asked .

Rosensaft made his remarks during a special session devoted to the memory of Prof. Robert S. Wistrich, a renowned Hebrew University authority on anti-Semitism who died in May 2015.

In the discussion that followed, members of the audience challenged Rosensaft for asserting that anti-Semitism was comparable to other forms of bigotry.

Wistrich’s widow, Danielle, drew a large round of applause when she delivered the following statement, summing up the general sentiment among delegates: “ I don’t think we Jews need to spend our energy, our money and our time to defend Arabs, because I think they have their own people to do that. I think it is good to be well meaning and wonderful to have a big heart, but let’s keep it for ourselves.”