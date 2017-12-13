Erdogan: ‘Zionist’ Trump has taken himself out of peace role

Turkish leader says Jerusalem is a ‘red line,’ calls for Muslim leaders to find new mediator for peace process

ed note–Please put aside what we all know about Erdogan and particularly his own personal role in Syria’s destruction for a moment and consider the new paradigm at work here.

The West’s role in trying to bring about the ‘Turkish Spring’ in unseating Erdogan has backfired. The fact that it was the West that was responsible for destroying the Ottoman Empire in the first place, paired with the refusal to admit Turkey into the European Union coupled with the treachery involved in utilizing her for the dirty business in Syria has resulted in a ‘conversion’ of sorts for Erdogan who is now to be found in very cozy circumstances with Iran and Russia. Putin’s ‘pullout’ of Syria after defeating the western and zionist terrorists there is being hailed as a great victory and has garnered Russia and her leader credibility, popularity and gravitas that simply cannot be matched by anyone.

Please consider the time line here–Putin and Trump met exactly one month before Trump’s ‘declaration’ on Jerusalem. In the aftermath of this declaration, the US is declared an ‘unfit’ broker in garnering any ‘peace deal’ with the Palestinians. Putin made sure to weigh in with his own stance on Trump’s declaration, that it was reckless, dangerous, unfair, unjust, and would not help the ‘peace process’.

Putin has thus just stepped into the role as the perfect mediator for peace negotiations which Trump and the US have now found themselves unable to manage, due to the fact that Jewish interests are too deeply entrenched in all political and diplomatic affairs in the US.

Times of Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused US counterpart Donald Trump of having a “Zionist mentality” over his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, adding Washington had no further role to play in the peace process.

Erdogan said Jerusalem was “a red line” for Muslims.

“The real proprietor of these lands is Palestine. Mr. Trump wants all this to be Israel. This is the product of an evangelist and Zionist mentality,” he said at the close of an emergency Muslim summit, adding that there can no longer be “any question” of the United States being a mediator in the Israel-Palestinian conflict .

Erdogan, speaking at the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said it was “out of the question” for Washington to mediate between the Palestinians and the Israelis. “That process is now over.”

He said it was t ime for Muslim leaders to discuss among themselves who was to take Washington’s role and to consider taking the matter to the UN.

Islamic leaders at the conference urged the world to recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and said the United States no longer had any role to play in the peace process.

With the Islamic world itself mired in division, the summit fell well short of agreeing on any concrete sanctions against Israel or the United States.

But their final statement declared “East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine” and invited “all countries to recognize the State of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its occupied capital.”

They declared Trump’s decision “null and void legally” and “a deliberate undermining of all peace efforts” that would give impetus to “extremism and terrorism.”