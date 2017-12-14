“NIKKI HALEY STUCK A KNIFE IN HIS BACK”: ROGER STONE IS ALREADY WRITING THE STORY OF TRUMP’S DOWNFALL

Stone also believes Trump could be removed from office because he has surrounded himself with disloyal Cabinet members and other top officials. “Nikki Haley stuck a knife in his back,” Stone said, referring to her comments about Trump’s accusers. According to Stone’s back-of-the-napkin tally, only two Cabinet members would vote against invoking the 25th Amendment, the provision by which the president can be deemed unable to serve (Congress would have to vote by a two-thirds majority to remove him permanently).