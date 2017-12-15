How They Do It– Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities in the Territories asks ‘Why doesn’t Hamas invest in hospitals and schools?’

ed note–only the Jewish state, which prides itself on its use of deception in making war and loaded to the gills on its own chutzpah could ask such a question, as of the answer were not known already.

‘Why doesn’t Hamas invest in hospitals and schools?’–

As if Gaza were not blockaded and prevented at every step from gaining any kind of stability. People aren’t even allowed to leave the Strip to get medical care. And the hospitals and schools that were there have been bombed into oblivion by a genocidal, bloodthirsty theocratic terrorist entity just a few miles to the north that on a daily basis, shoots children just for picking up scraps of concrete (left over from buildings which the Jewish state previously bombed into oblivion) to bring those scraps of concrete back for building those ‘hospitals and schools’ which this arrogant gangster rhetorically suggests be built.

Of course, what our esteemed Hebraic terrorist fails to leave out in his discussion of the ‘$150 million’ that Hamas has invested in tunnels is the fact that these tunnels are the only means by which the Palestinians are able to get what they need in terms of food, medicine, clothes and other goods which they are prevented from acquiring due to the Zionist blockade of that concentration camp.

Israel National News

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, was interviewed by the BBC’s Arabic language service on Thursday, and delivered a clear message to Gaza terrorists.

Noting that 13 rockets fired from Gaza had exploded in Israel over the last ten days, Mordechai said, “We found two tunnels inside the sovereign territory of Israel. Israeli genius and the Jewish brain have found a solution [to the tunnels] and are continuing to find a solution. Just like there is an aerial Iron Dome, there is an underground Iron Dome and an offensive Iron Dome.”

He added that 13 terrorists were killed inside the two tunnels that were discovered under Israel’s sovereign territory. “Over the last three years there have been incidents inside Gaza and 30 people were killed in 31 tunnels. I checked the numbers.”

“Over the past three years, more than $150 million has been invested by Hamas in the tunnels. Why did not they invest in hospitals, in schools?” said Mordechai, who then conveyed a clear message to Gaza, “Israel does not want escalation, but Israel will stand with all its might if Hamas continues to harm Israeli sovereignty and if it continues to fire rockets.”

The BBC interviewer complained that the IDF’s response to the rocket fire – which comes in the form of airstrikes on Hamas targets – was too exaggerated.

Major General Mordechai replied, “The question is who is responsible for the terror coming out of Gaza? The responsibility lies in Hamas in Gaza, and it is responsible for and clearly stands behind all the rocket fire that comes, no matter who fires the actual rocket – lone terrorists, jihadists or others.”

“I want to convey a clear message: Hamas and the people of Gaza still remember the results of the war three years ago. I just heard the words of Ismail Haniyeh, who is the head of the terrorist organization. What has Hamas brought after 30 years? Only hunger, poverty, destruction and war,” continued Mordechai, who noted that Israel has the full authority to protect its citizens.

“Any rocket that is fired will be met with a harsh response. If Hamas wants escalation, it will continue to allow extremist organizations to fire at Israel. If it does not want escalation, it should stop the fire entirely, completely and immediately.”