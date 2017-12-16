Crowd cheers when GOP Senator says Trump’s Jerusalem decision will usher in the ‘End Times’

ed note–let me/us state here, just so that there is no doubt whatsoever (because if we don’t, then sure as s*** some damned fool or a gaggle of them will then begin a chirping and honking campaign claiming that we are ‘Trump worshipers’ or some equally inane/insane nonsense–that I/we are not praising Trump’s recent ‘declaration’ on Jerusalem. If I/we had our way, every single Judaic–meaning those addicts of the highly toxic, intoxicating, and addictive substance known as Judaism–would be put on a space ship and sent off on a mission to ‘boldly go where no man has gone before’ into the great unknown in search of this mythical place known as ‘Jewpiter’ where they can live out the rest of their existence as their minds, hearts, and souls slowly but surely succumb to the rotting effects of the Jtosis which afflicts them while the rest of God’s green Earth is left to live in peace and prosperity.

Having said that, we are posting this piece in order to show just what kind of ‘building material’ it is that Trump is forced to utilize with his ‘Make America Great Again’ reconstruction project. As anyone who has sampled the madness of these types knows, they are just as mental as the Judaics whom they have lifted up as false idols, and, as anyone knows who has tried debating or reasoning with them, the possibility of rehabilitating them and having them check back into the Hotel Reality as registered guests is as much an utter impossibility as unringing a bell.

Nevertheless, despite all of this, just from a ‘business perspective’, they represent a solid base of 95 million voters in America. To someone as ‘business minded’ as Trump, this is a parameter that simply cannot be ignored, and especially at this time when he is surrounded by hyenas seeking to take him down. With one action alone, his ‘declaration’ on Jerusalem, he has energized these people in a way that could only be outdone by the return of Jesus Himself.

deadstate.org

President Trump‘s During‘s rally in Pensacola, Florida this Friday, a GOP state senator spoke at the podium and confirmed what many suspect is the driving force behind Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital: biblical eschatology.

While introducing Trump, Senator Doug Broxson declared that the “King of Kings” would be returning to Jerusalem thanks to Trump’s decision.

“President Trump promised to protect our religious freedom,” Broxson said.

“Now, I don’t know about you, but when I heard about Jerusalem — where the King of Kings [applause] where our soon coming King is coming back to Jerusalem, it is because President Trump declared Jerusalem to be capital of Israel.”

The crowd loved it.

As CNN’s Diana Butler Bass points out, for many evangelicals Jerusalem is about prophecy, not politics.

This theology — a literal belief that all these things must happen before Jesus will return to reign on Earth — is called “dispensational pre-millennialism” and it is not the quirky opinion of some isolated church. Although the majority of Christians do not share these views, versions of dispensational pre-millennialism dominate American evangelicalism.

When the President issued his order, I was not the only person hearing echoes of dispensationalism. Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s evangelical advisers, declared:

“Jerusalem has been the object of the affection of both Jews and Christians down through history and the touchstone of prophecy.”

I doubt that President Trump could explain dispensational pre-millennialism. I doubt he knows the term. But his evangelical supporters know it. Some of his advisers are probably whispering these prophecies in his ears. Trump might not really care how they interpret the Bible, but he cares that white evangelicals continue to stand with him. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem is one way to affirm his commitment to these evangelicals — reminding them that he, Donald J. Trump, is pressing biblical history forward to its conclusion and that he is God’s man in the unfolding of these last days.