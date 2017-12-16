‘Hanukkah calls on us to defend our values’

British Prime Minister Theresa May wishes Jews a happy Hanukkah, calls to double the efforts to fight anti-Semitism.

Israel National News

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said that the holiday of Hanukkah calls on all people “to defend the values and way of life that we share.”

“I want to send my very best wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah in our Jewish communities here in the UK and all around the world,” she said in a statement.

“Hanukkah recalls a time, over two millennia ago, when the Jewish people successfully resisted a vile attempt to wipe out their religion and culture. It marks the triumph of freedom over hatred. And it calls on us all – whatever our religion or background – to defend the values and way of life that we share.”

“So as the Menorah candles are lit, let us renew that pledge today. Let us celebrate that in Britain you can practice your faith free from question or fear. Let us take pride in the extraordinary contribution made by members of the Jewish Community in all areas of national life.”

“Let us redouble our efforts to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms – including unequivocally condemning those who abhorrently use criticism of the Israeli government to question the right of Israel to exist.

“And let us draw hope from the message of Hanukkah, confident in our values and determined to defeat hatred and extremism wherever it is found – today and for every generation to come,” she concluded.

May’s Twitter account also posted a picture of the Downing Street Hanukkiyah lit with the first candle.