Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
« Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Donald Trump, personally thanks him for CIA tip that thwarted bombings
Jewish historian Robert Dallek for Newsweek– ‘Donald Trump should be removed and replaced with Mike Pence’
search TUT
Blog Stats
- 18,341,280 hits
Archives
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
- April 2009
- March 2009
- February 2009
- January 2009
- December 2008
- November 2008
- October 2008
- September 2008
- August 2008
- July 2008
- June 2008
- May 2008
- April 2008
- March 2008
- February 2008
- January 2008
- December 2007
- November 2007
- October 2007
- August 2007
- June 2007
- May 2007
- April 2007
- March 2007
- February 2007
- January 2007
- December 2006
- November 2006
#1 by John Wedow on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
Oh yes quit Robert then weave a hidden new like Kerry was . The family name on their immigration papers are spelled the Hebrew way Pentz . Also the you tube video of hugging his Orthodox jew 1st cousins . By way of deception .
#2 by william Crain on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
Nothing could be worse than this PoS even the Frump HRC is preferable
Thanks John for the insight on this fn’g Jooo ~ i didn’t know. His evangelical cover is fading.
#3 by James Benn on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
Robert Dallek? Hmmm … Strange name. Strange guy.
Thanks for the history lesson, Prof. But apart from the outline of presidents who have become incapacitated in office, what do we got except a litany of unsubstantiated assertions. To wit…
“The best that can be said for Trump is that he’s extremely ineffective at governing. At worst, though, he lacks the temperament to lead a great nation. He can and should be replaced by his vice president. In short, Trump lacks the wherewithal “to discharge the powers and duties of his office.””
Is that the best ya got? Ineffective at governing? Lacks temperament? Lacks wherewithal? Where’s yer evidence, Prof?
If you are to believe him, the Prof is unhappy that Trump “makes promises he cannot keep, such as building a “beautiful” wall on the southern border”. Ya unhappy about the broken promise, Prof? Or the unbuilt wall? Or both? Are yus in favor of the Israeli West Bank wall? Is that wall beautiful enough for ya?
“…the presidency is part and parcel of a functioning democratic government, and Trump is unable to act in the interest of that democracy.”
Methinks the lady doth protest too much. Unable (or unwilling) to act in the interest of Judea Inc, more like.
“To date, Trump has nothing to celebrate as a notable achievement.”
You mean like another luvverly little war in the Middle East? Iran, perhaps?
But I do admit, nothing can change until Trump or some successor federalizes ‘The Fed’ and puts money creation back in the hands of responsible government.
If it’s too big to fail … it’s too big for private hands!
He’s got the whole world in his hands
He’s got the whole wide world in his hands
He’s got the whole world in his hands
He’s got the whole world in his hands…
#4 by Elizabeth Di Francesca Wallace on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
Pence of course would be the next in line by law, but he is also a seasoned Zionist and would do as much or more damage then Trump, he would have war immediately and this country would see all of our young people mandated enlistments.
#5 by Joe on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
“in 1998, when I revealed John F. Kennedy’s hidden medical problems that surely would have barred him from the presidency….”
Surely less serious than a MOSSAD bullet to the head.
#6 by PJ London on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
‘it is clear Trump is unfit to serve, ‘
The attacks will not stop.
This person’s opinion, couched as fact, is paraded in a [once] famous periodical and you can be sure will be repeated as gospel again and again as evidence.
They have tried to have him indicted for crimes and his hands are lily white., however in their zeal they have uncovered far worse crimes amongst their own.
They tried to have him convicted of ‘Russian collusion’, uncovering [by way of a Dossier] a collusion and conspiracy to deceive and mislead the people beyond anything previously attempted.
They tried to have him convicted of perverting the course of justice, finding him ‘Lily white’ and oops, the whole of DoJ and half the FBI are now facing indictment.
They have tried to have him convicted in the court of public opinion for ‘sex’ crimes and not only has this failed but spectacularly backfired. The crowd that accused him have been exposed, whilst looking for sex crimes, we uncovered that in fact dozens [hundreds] of politicians are guilty and have evidence of their crimes. That dozens [hundreds] of the ‘A’ hollywood celebrities who accused and hated him are [Gasp] sexual predators and perverts.
They tried to have him convicted of ‘Tax Evasion’ guess what, it turns out that he is innocent, but whilst we are on the subject, we also had a look at the Clintons, and the Dem’s leaders new fortunes. Oh happy days!
Now the latest, thanks to D*head and Newsweek, is going to be “HE LIES”.
My question is, ‘in light of your performance so far and the results of accusations against Trump as demonstrated above, do you really want to go there?’
#7 by TruthOutJournal on 12/18/2017 - 9:34
A “jewish historian” hahahahaha – LMFAO!!!! – Now there’s a source for truth folks. ha ha HA! Ask the lying spineless thing about the hollow-hoax or jfk, the liberty, or 911. Then you’ll see little satan’s truth badge shine for sure.