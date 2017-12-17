Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Donald Trump, personally thanks him for CIA tip that thwarted bombings
ed note–partial list of who those terrorists were not–
1. La Cosa Nostra
2. Irish Republican Army
3. Aktion Direkt
4. Militia of Montana
Partial list of who those terrorist most likely were–
1. Any brand of faux ‘Islamic’ nutcases who were trained, funded, and armed by Israel
Yeah, we can see why there are so many experts claiming that both Trump and Putin are ‘owned by d’Jooz’
In all seriousness ladies and Gentilemen, what this shows is that Trump and Putin are indeed cooperating with each other behind the scenes in putting an end to Israel’s rein of terror throughout the world and why anyone out there in ‘duh muuvmnt’ claiming that it is all a ‘big act’ elaborately constructed by d’Jooz with the intent of ‘fooling people’ so that the ‘New World Order’ can take over needs to be as summarily ignored as those who claim that the earth is flat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin said.
Putin expressed gratitude during the call for information provided by the CIA that allowed Russia’s top domestic security agency to track down and arrest a group of suspects that was planning to bomb Kazan Cathedral and other crowded sites, the Kremlin said.
The Kremlin added that Putin asked Trump to convey gratitude to the CIA and assured him that Russian law enforcement agencies would hand over any information they get about potential terror threats against the United States, as they have done in the past.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Sunday that Trump spoke to Putin. The White House will provide more details on the call Sunday.
The conversation was the second phone call between the two leaders since Thursday, when Trump thanked Putin for his remarks “acknowledging America’s strong economic performance,” according to the White House.
During the first call, they also discussed during ways to work together to address North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic weapons program, the White House said.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced Friday that seven suspected followers of the Islamic State group had been arrested for allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks in St. Petersburg this weekend.
The agency said the suspects were plotting a suicide bombing in a church and a series of other explosions in the city’s busiest areas this coming weekend on IS orders. It said a search of a St. Petersburg apartment found explosives, automatic weapons and extremist literature.
Russian news reports said that the Kazan Cathedral was the prime target.
Russian TV stations ran footage of FSB operatives outside an apartment building detaining a suspect, who was later shown confessing that he was told to prepare homemade bombs rigged with shrapnel.
The reports included footage of a metal container, which the suspects used as a laboratory for making explosives, according to the FSB. Another video showed operatives breaking the doors and raiding an apartment used by other suspects.
Last week, the FSB said it also arrested several IS-linked suspects in Moscow, where they allegedly were plotting a series of suicide bombings over New Year’s.
In April, a suicide bombing in the St. Petersburg’s subway left 16 dead and wounded more than 50.
#1 by spiritcalls on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
It sure helps when cooperation takes place.
#2 by william Crain on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
Excellent news ~ thanks for posting!
#3 by lobro on 12/17/2017 - 9:34
those who profess sympathy for putin and antipathy for trump will deal with this in the usual manner (noahide school of logic): ignore it.
it does not exist, “Things are not that simple, Rebbe. Some events do take place but are not true; others are—although they never occurred.”
their cognitive dissonance threshold is high enough to deal with it, namely that if two people approve of each other’s work, how is it that one does good and the other does evil?
this level of comfort with self-contradiction is the shining proof to me of the generational success of cultural marxist induced mental erosion, sort of like pavlov’s dog biting his nuts whenever shown food.