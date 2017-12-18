Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
« Jewish historian Robert Dallek for Newsweek– ‘Donald Trump should be removed and replaced with Mike Pence’
Trump’s New National Security Doctrine: Israel Is Not the Cause of the Middle East’s Problems
search TUT
Blog Stats
- 18,341,280 hits
Archives
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
- April 2009
- March 2009
- February 2009
- January 2009
- December 2008
- November 2008
- October 2008
- September 2008
- August 2008
- July 2008
- June 2008
- May 2008
- April 2008
- March 2008
- February 2008
- January 2008
- December 2007
- November 2007
- October 2007
- August 2007
- June 2007
- May 2007
- April 2007
- March 2007
- February 2007
- January 2007
- December 2006
- November 2006
#1 by PJ London on 12/18/2017 - 9:34
‘…. make clear that the United States will stand up for itself even if that means acting unilaterally or alienating others …’
Well that was easy to accomplish. To be fair, all the others countries were attacking and demeaning Trump before he was even elected, they can hardly expect that he is going to become BFF.
‘… creating the realisation that Israel is not the cause of the region’s problems. …’, if that is in fact a direct quote, then he is gong to complete the aim of ‘alienating others.’
#2 by Joaquim Zorro on 12/18/2017 - 9:34
Ehrm, let me get this straight! Isräel is not the problem? Really? Now, Mer Donald Duck Trump,how would you feel that some hotshot entrepreneurs from Brazil come to the Trump Towers and frogmarched you and your family out to the sidewalk. And then these entrepreneurs come out to the sidewalk and tell you and your family that the sidewalk is now off limits for you too.
I’m sure you’ll feel nice about that.
And then this issue of the “states finds common ground with Isräel” is just bullsh!t. I’m sure you don’t even know that 13 Senate members and 27 House Of Representatives have dual American/Isräeli passports. How else would they vote? You comparing apples with 🍎🍎 This one is an apple and the other is …..Ehrm…an apple that taste like a banana.
#3 by Staś on 12/18/2017 - 9:34
This is big. Will we find out soon?
#4 by TruthOutJournal on 12/18/2017 - 9:34
Trump was the little scrawny carrot top kid on the sidelines of the race, but he himself knew that he could run like a lightning bolt. Never given a chance or a thought…until he won the freekin race. He uses opposites like the (((liars))). Read between the lines. He said Muslims were dancing in NJ on 911, knowing that they were jews dancing in celebration for pulling off the deed on 911. He says that the kikenelloes are not the cause of the murder, terrorism, and strife in the mideast, knowing all along that it is them. It’s been them all along for 2,978 years. Trump is playing them like a penny at a bar mitzvah. Look at the whole forrest, not just the bark on one sapling people.
#5 by TruthOutJournal on 12/18/2017 - 9:34
Trump was the little scrawny carrot top kid on the sidelines of the race, but he himself knew that he could run like a lightning bolt. Never given a chance or a thought…until he won the freekin race. He uses opposites like the (((liars))). Read between the lines. He said Muslims were dancing in NJ on 911, knowing that they were jews dancing in celebration for pulling off the deed on 911. He says that the kikenelloes are not the cause of the murder, terrorism, and strife in the mideast, knowing all along that it is them. It’s been them all along for 2,978 years. Trump is playing them like a penny at a bar mitzvah. Look at the whole forrest, not just the bark on one sapling people.